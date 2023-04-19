How to play PvP and Multiplayer in Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends has multiple modes to enjoy, from single player story to PvP and cooperative adventures. Here’s how to play both PvP and co-op multiplayer in Minecraft Legends.

Minecraft Legends is a cooperative experience, looking at how those modes made it clear that “This is what Minecraft Legends is about”highlighting the “fast-paced experiences, the hilarity between friend and foe, and intensive planning” that characterize these modes. However, starting a PvP or cooperative match is a bit more complicated than many think.

So, considering its popularity, here’s how to play PvP and co-op multiplayer in Minecraft Legends so you can experience the fun battles and collaborations between friends and other players.

How to play PvP in Minecraft Legends: Versus Mode

Versus mode is the PvP section of the game and allows players to face off against each other in private or public matches, typically ranging from 1v1 to 4v4 matches. However, you can only participate in 1v1 and 2v2 in private matches instead of public.

Here’s how to start your own PvP match in Minecraft Legends:

Go to the main menu. Select Versus Mode. Join a public match or select ‘Create Game as Host’. Invite your friends to the Private Match by selecting the ‘Friends’ button (Tab on PC). Wait for all your friends to join and start.

For a public match, you will need a minimum of six players and teams will be filled with any player, whether they are friends or not. Therefore, if you want to play only with friends, select Private; In this way, you will be able to play in any PvP matchup from 1v1 to 4v4.

How to play cooperative mode in Minecraft Legends

The cooperative mode of Minecraft Legends is found within its story mode. You will be able to play with up to four friends and work together to defeat those nasty Piglins and final bosses.

Here’s how to start your own cooperative adventure in Minecraft Legends:

Access the main menu. Select ‘Campaign’. Start a new campaign or enter your current session. Invite your friends by pressing the Friends button (‘Tab’ on PC). Wait for your friends to arrive and start the game.

This is how you can access the PvP and co-op aspects of Minecraft Legends.