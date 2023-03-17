how to play the title that is blowing up Twitch for free

If we look at the description that Valve publishes in its store, in Contraband Police we are going to “assume the functions of a border guard inspector in a communist state in the 1980s. Smuggling, corruption and counterfeiting are the order of the day. Be vigilant and get recognition from your superiors. Well, if you found it interesting, you will see that it still hides many more surprises.

It was last March 8 when it was released for PC this Contraband Policea game that once again puts a risky profession such as border guards in the spotlight, but to which its creators, the Crazy Rocks studio, have given a twist to make it more complicated and fun.

For example, a part that seems to be copied from that of the great Papers Pleasewhere we should request documentation from the citizen who wants to cross the border to see that there are no differences between the data in the passport or the safe-conduct with what you are telling us and, of course, confirm our suspicions later with the vehicle registration, in which we can look under the seats, slit the upholstery and remove parts without consideration: is he hiding something?, is he smuggling any prohibited product?, is he transporting counterfeits?

Play for free with Contraband Police

Although it has barely been on the market for a week, Contraband Police has positioned itself as the first of the most streamed on Twitch in the category of novelties, reaching figures that leave it within the recommended ones of the platform. As you can see right here below, the Crazy Rocks title has surpassed institutions such as institutions in the last few hours in number of viewers Minecraft either destiny 2.

So if you want to play around a bit to try it out, we have good news because there is a demo that can be accessed without dropping a euroto see how its mechanics are and if that convinces you of being a guard with total power to know the truth without respecting the rights of those drivers and citizens who have the bad luck of passing through our checkpoint.

Besides, Contraband Police It is not a game that asks for too much PC, so you will be able to play it without problems. See what the recommended requirements are: