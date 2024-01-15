How to produce more dopamine, the feel-good neurotransmitter

from years dopamine Dopamine is closely associated with reward and pleasure, and is often referred to as a feel-good neurotransmitter, but dopamine plays a role in many physiological functions such as coordination of movements, memory, decision making, motivation, learning, and reward. , a brain mechanism that reinforces us to repeat a behavior, as explained by Dr. Christina Munoz Gil In an article in Mapfre Health.

Having too much dopamine is related to high levels of aggression or problems controlling impulses, while a lack of it can lead to fatigue, feelings of sadness, or discouragement.

Dopamine and Parkinson’s

New research from the Champalimod Foundation (CF) has focused on the fundamental involvement of dopamine in movement and specifically on understanding how its deficiency affects Parkinson’s disease (PD).

marcelo mendoncaThe first author of the study explains that walking is something that most healthy people do without thinking twice. However, it is actually a complex process that involves multiple neurological and physiological systems. Parkinson’s disease is a condition in which the brain gradually loses specific cells, called dopamine neuronsWhich results in reduction in strength and speed of movements.

When dopamine in the brain increases, the body responds with a feeling of well-being.

There is another important aspect that is affected: the duration of the tasks. A person with Parkinson’s may not only walk more slowly, but may also take fewer steps in order to walk or stop before walking. This study shows that dopamine signals directly influence duration of movement sequencesWhich brings us one step closer towards the discovery of new therapeutic targets to improve motor function in PD.

how to increase dopamine

Scientists studying neurological and mental disorders have long been interested in how dopamine works and how relatively high or low levels of dopamine in the brain relate to behavioral challenges and disability.

Here are some tips to increase dopamine levels: