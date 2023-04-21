How to receive souvenirs from our fellow Pokémon in Pokémon GO

The souvenirs in Pokémon GO They are small gifts that our partner Pokémon can bring us randomly if we have a sufficient level of friendship with him. On this page of our pokemon go guide we tell you how to receive souvenirs of our fellow Pokémon and what are they for:

What are souvenirs in Pokémon GO and how are they received?

Souvenirs are objects that our partner Pokémon can bring us randomly if we have a certain level of Friendship with the. We need the Friendship level with our partner Pokémon to be at least “excellent partner” so that he can give us souvenirs. This is achieved by getting a total of 150 Hearts with our partner Pokémon.

We can only receive souvenirs from Pokémon with which we have a Friendship level of at least Excellent Partner (150 Hearts in total)

When a partner Pokémon has a souvenir ready for us to pick up, a small gift wrapped in leaves and with a flower will appear in the partner’s tab. To collect them we do the following:

To open a souvenir of our Pokémon partner, we follow these steps

From the world map, we touch on the portrait of our Pokémon partner, next to our player avatar. In the summary of the Pokémon partner, a small gift should appear next to our partner. Click on “PLAY!”. When our Pokémon is on the screen, the gift should appear near it. Click on the souvenir. The souvenir is opened and its contents are revealed.

What are souvenirs used for in Pokémon GO?

The souvenirs that the Pokémon companions bring us are useless by themselves; the fact of receiving them earns us extra Hearts with our partner.

Receiving souvenirs from our partner Pokémon makes us earn bonus Hearts

These extra Hearts appear in the “Bonus” section of the breakdown of daily Hearts earned with that particular partner Pokémon.

