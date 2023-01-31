Many items that you will use in your Fortnite game come from chests that you open before another player can access them. Sometimes searching for those items can be too dangerous, or you might want to complete the challenge where you need to use a Falcon Scout to open a chest on your behalf. The real trick is locating these Falcon Scouts. Here’s what you need to know about how to search a chest with a Falcon Scout in Fortnite.

Where to find Falcon Scouts in Fortnite

Falcon Scouts can be a difficult item to locate. You have a chance of a Falcon Scout spawning every time you try to open a chest, but there is little chance of this happening. There is a much higher chance of these items dropping when looting an Oathbound chest, the larger silver ones are almost double the size of normal chests in Fortnite.

When you find a Falcon Scout, equip it like you would any other item, and you’re free to use it. The Falcon Scout is a drone, so it takes away from your character, leaving you vulnerable to other players.

How to use a Falcon Scout to search a chest in Fortnite

When you activate your Falcon Scout, controlling it can be a bit difficult. You can move forward, left, right, backward, up and down. He must maneuver his Falcon Scout immediately in front of a chest, and can open it as if it were his character opening it using the same button he would. The chest will take a few seconds to open, and then the items will appear, littering the ground with loot for you to grab. You will need to get to this chest to get the items as Falcon Scout cannot get them for you.

