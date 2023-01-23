How to set up the minecraft jenny mod

There are a large number of mods available for Minecraft that make the overall gaming experience more enjoyable. Among these mods that have gained popularity recently is the Jenny mod, which adds Jenny as your virtual girlfriend in the game. This guide lists all the steps you need to follow to set up the Minecraft Jenny mod in Minecraft.

Downloading Minecraft Jenyy mod

Downloading the Jenny mod for Minecraft is quite simple. Discharge the New CurseForge app from the CurseForge website and download the mod from wminecraft.net.

Configuring Minecraft Jenny mod

To set up the Jenny mod, follow the steps mentioned below.

Start the CurseForge application.

On the home screen of the app, select the “Create Custom Profile” option in the top right corner.

Here, select Minecraft version 1.12.2, Game type Forge. Give the profile the desired name and click “Create”.

Once the profile is created, go back to the home screen and select the created profile on the dashboard.

After opening the created profile, click on the three dots next to the “Play” option. This will open a drop-down menu where you need to select the “Open Folder” option.

Load the downloaded file of the Jenny mod.

Finally, go back to the created profile and click on the “Play” option.

Once you successfully follow the steps mentioned above and launch the game, you will have Jenny ready to be your partner in your journey. Also, she is not just a normal NPC and possesses impressive abilities like teleportation and healing abilities that make the mod worth using. That said, the mod is only available for version 1.12.2, so you won’t be able to use it on other versions.

