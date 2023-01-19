how to shapeshift to Groudon and Kyogre and advantages it grants

The mega evolution have quite a lot of weight within Pokémon GO. A good example of this is that they are introducing more and more of these forms (the most recent has been Mega-Salamence). In addition, month by month we see how different bosses go through the mega raids.

Today I am not here to talk about Megaevolution, but about a mechanic similar to it: the Primal Regression. This allows Groudon and Kyogre shapeshift using natural energy, regaining the power they had in the past. you I count everything about his arrival at Pokémon GO then.

How do I shapeshift Groudon and Kyogre with Primal Regression in Pokémon GO?

This is all the information about it:

In order for Groundon and Kyogre to be able to access the Primal Regression in this game we will have to gather enough Primal Energy . ❗️

Primal Kyogre Primal Groudon

Bonuses and advantages of having Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon in Pokémon GO

With the Pokémon in this form, we will have all of the following available:

The more they access the Primal Regression, the more the Primal Level from Groudon and Kyogre, which will enhance the bonuses you have below. ✅

Primal Kyogre

The Water, Electric, and Bug-type attacks they will get stronger in raids by wearing it on the team. 💧⚡️🕸

Primal Groudon

The Fire, Grass, and Ground-type attacks they will get stronger in raids by wearing it on the team. 🔥🌿🕳

When does Primal Regression come to Pokémon GO?

The debut of this mechanic will take place as follows:

The Primal Regression will debut on the Hoenn Tour from Las Vegas a face-to-face event for which we need buy a ticket . 💸

And here comes the information about the Primal Regression in Pokémon GO. What do you think of the mechanics? Which of the two Legendary Hoenn Pokémon are you most looking forward to getting in this form? I read you in the comments.