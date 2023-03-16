How to test Minecraft patch 1.20 that brings new features such as the new Sniffer mob and an activity highly requested by the community: Archeology – Minecraft

The next big update to Microsoft’s flagship game will also leave us with cherry blossoms and the Sniffer, an extinct mob “resurrectable” thanks to the new activity.

They had been playing hard to get for a long time, but it seems that details have finally arrived of the Minecraft update that introduces activities so requested by its community such as the arqueologywith which we can explore and make profitable our “journeys” through the deserts by dig up archaeological remains with which to do new creations.

But we also have a new mob to “reintroduce” to the world, the Sniffer, a creature that will help us get seeds and that, despite its peculiar appearance, makes itself loved by the fact that we have to raise it. And of course, because they are close to the time of year when they are most beautiful, they also arrive Cherry Blossom trees to the world. We tell you the details of these novelties and how can you try them.

Archeology in Minecraft patch 1.20

Starting by the star feature of this last patch, although it was already possible to “exercise” it through modsMojang will offer with version 1.20 of its game the activity officially. As its own name suggests, it is about unearthing ancient remains of a new type of block in the world, the suspicious sand. In order to investigate it, we will need something other than our pick or shovel: The brush; a tool with which archaeologists have “cleaned” sediment of valuable pieces or biological remains of extinct creatures.

In addition to the usual resources that the arena offers when breaking it, it is possible that we will find pottery shards. This new type of random item is often used to build our own vesselsbut to be able to do it, we must find other fragments that have the same pattern of drawing or illustration that there is in the one that we have just unearthed.





mysteries in the sand

In addition to this new functionality, the secret bookstores that we will find in the desert biomes -the only place where we can carry out archeology for now- contain new narrative and lore elements. We can find everything from travel sections to world atlases and even brochures to build travel portals to the Nether. Books are also added with lines of text and code that the most curious will soon begin to investigate.

By speculate a littlethey could be seed codes from past worlds, so we will have to try to introduce them or be attentive to other functionalities that can be incorporated into the patch and see where and how can we use those number rows found in papyri and books.

New Minecraft MOB: the Sniffer

if you are botanists In Minecraft, you will love this new MOB available in the game. the sniffer is an extinct creature from Minecraft and specialized in using its sense of smell to locate seeds of different plants. Now, it is available in the game but will require our part of getting it to “graze” again through the cubic meadows of the game.

To get a Sniffer, we must dig for one of the buried eggs of these missing creatures. It will be our duty to remove them from the desert biome with the Brush of the new sand blocks, and incubate them so that a creature of these is born. Initially it will be small, but it will not take long for it to reach its real and adult size and begin to perform its function: search for seeds that you can gather and plant to get more plants.

Note that the Sniffer was chosen by the community as a new MOB to be introduced in future updates in the game last October 16.

New Biome: Cherry Blossoms

The last noteworthy addition of the most recent update is the cherry blossom biome. It is a new environment in which these types of trees, so emblematic of the time of year that we are approaching, will abound: spring. Aesthetically it is one of the most beautiful that will be made, and also one in which three types of mobs already known: sheep, pigs, and bees.

As to the resources that can be obtained from their trunks and leaves, there is the complete wooden set that will allow us to build a type of sign only obtainable with this type of raw material. And naturally we will find young shoots or small trees that we can transplant to decorate our land in the game.

How to test what’s new in Minecraft Patch 1.20

If what you want is try yourselves the benefits of all these novelties that will come to the game in May of this year, then we leave you the steps to follow depending on the platform you want to play on:

PC (Windows 10 and 11)

The first thing you need have the original minecraft game (only available for tests in digital edition) or be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass

java edition : In the launcher, select the latest snapshot by clicking the arrow next to the Play button on the main tab, then click Play. We recommend turn on experimental features in-game to try out the latest news. Go to “Create New World” and click on “Data Packs”. Then select the data pack you want to play and select “Done”. On the next screen you just have to click on “Create a new world” to start playing.

: In the launcher, select the latest snapshot by clicking the arrow next to the Play button on the main tab, then click Play. We recommend in-game to try out the latest news. Go to “Create New World” and click on “Data Packs”. Then select the data pack you want to play and select “Done”. On the next screen you just have to click on “Create a new world” to start playing. bedrock edition: Download and access Minecraft Preview by selecting the “Minecraft Preview” tab in the launcher and clicking “Install” or “Play”. We recommend turning on experimental features in-game to try out the latest stuff. After selecting “Create New World” or “Edit World”, go to the “Game” setting, then to “Experiments” to activate the trial version. A pop-up will appear asking if you want to “Activate Experimental Game?”. Say yes, and note that if you’re using an existing world, a copy of the original will be created with the name “Copy of…” at the beginning.

Xbox One

It is necessary the bedrock edition and possess the digital version of the game, available on Xbox Game Pass. Find Minecraft Preview in the Microsoft Store and click Install. open minecraft preview and select play. As on PC, it is recommended enable experimental features in-game to try out the latest features.

Enter “Create new world” or “Edit world”. If you are going to create a new one, go to the “Game” setting, and from there to “Experiments” and click on the option you want to activate. A pop-up will appear asking if you want to “Activate Experimental Game?”. Say yes, and note that if you’re using an existing world, a copy of the original will be created with the name “Copy of…” at the beginning.

Android

It is necessary the beta program which we can join whenever we want, but keep in mind that doing so will replace your standard version of the game with it.

seek the official app of Minecraft in the Google Play store and in the “Join the Beta” section select “Join”. Wait a few minutes and launch the app (it may take a while, but it will eventually switch to beta version). If you want to leave it later, just go back to the Google Play store and scroll down to “You are a beta tester” and click “Leave”. The app will be restored to the normal version of Minecraft. Again, it is recommended to turn on experimental features in-game to try out the latest features.

Enter “Create new world” or “Edit world”. If you are going to create a new one, go to the “Game” setting, and from there to “Experiments” and click on the option you want to activate. A pop-up will appear asking if you want to “Activate Experimental Game?”. Say yes, and note that if you’re using an existing world, a copy of the original will be created with the name “Copy of…” at the beginning.

How to test the changes after the last official Patch

The most recent version of the game is 1.19.4, and it includes several items that will come with 1.20. If we look at the game options we will see that new options have been included. The first is the “First Look” option, which now allows new features to be incorporated into a game without the need to manage game versions.

However, it may be that due to its description, some of the features are not 100% implemented. Additionally, the Create New World menu has also changed: To activate the features of the future version, we must go to the “more” tab. and “experiments” to activate those features for a new save file.

Cover Image: Minecraft.net