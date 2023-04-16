We have a multitude of missions available in season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4, and this time you’re going to love it because if you pass them, you’re going to take Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan himself so you can keep it forever.

We have a compendium of eight missions to get Eren Jaeger in the season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4, and surely you are going to require our help because some are a bit intricate.

We have missions such as visiting the Guard Towers, discovering the Jaeger family basement in Picturesque Square, or searching trunks from the exploration corps, among others.

So we offer you the solution to all the Eren Jaeger missions of season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 so that you can unlock this character.

VIDEO MEGA: Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 – Gameplay Trailer

How to unlock Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan in Fortnite: solution to all missions

This is the solution to all the missions of Fortnite:

Visit the Guard Towers (5)

You have to visit a total of five guard towers, and they are very large stone towers, which are scattered around the map, specifically in these locations:

Swing between three trees in a row with the 3D Maneuver Gear

First we must find the omnidirectional maneuvering equipment inside the exploration corps trunks that you can locate in the guard towers that we have indicated before and also in the Jaeger family basement in the picturesque square.

Guard Towers:

The Scout Corps Trunks:

You can also find these equipment randomly on the ground, so don’t worry, you are going to have them in your possession.

When you have this equipment, you have to use it to swing from tree to tree three consecutive times, and don’t worry because it works exactly like Spider-Man’s web-slinger.

Discover the basement of the Jaeger family in Picturesque Square

We headed to Picturesque Square to locate the Jaeger family basement. Specifically, you have it in the most southeastern building in the area. It is about that house surrounded by fences and with a couple of trees in the garden, in any case, we point it out more clearly on the map below:

We enter through the stairs that are located in the eastern part of the building to access the basement, or we use the pickaxe to break the ground from the upper floor.

Destroy structures with a lightning lance

Specifically, we must destroy 50 structures with a lightning lance, a weapon that is available by opening the new exploration corps trunks that are available in the guard towers and in the Jaeger family basement in the picturesque square. You can also find the spear on the ground throughout your matches.

Strike opponents with the 3D Maneuver Gear or Lightning Lance

We must hit a total of seven opponents, using the three-dimensional maneuvering equipment, or the lightning lance. We have already told you exactly how to get both the equipment and the lightning lances.

Hit different Titan targets on the back of the neck with the 3D Maneuver Gear

You have to hit a total of four titan targets in the back of the neck, but using a 3D maneuvering kit.

You already know where to locate the three-dimensional maneuvering team, and now we tell you exactly the location of the titan objectives:

Deal damage to opponents while airborne (300)

While in the air, you have to deal a total of 300 damage to your opponents, and to do so you basically jump while shooting some weapon with good accuracy.

Search Scouting Corps Trunks (3)

You have to register exactly three trunks of the exploration body, which you have in the Guard Towers and in the basement of the Jaeger family, but we will indicate their location below:

So, with this, you already have the solution to all the missions to quickly and easily unlock Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan in Fortnite.

If you feel more like Fortnite, do not hesitate to consult the solution of the Part 1 Syndicate challenges and those of week 0 and week 1, week 2, week 4 and week 5.