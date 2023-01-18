How to use a Falcon Scout in Fortnite

Although Fortnite currently dawns on a medieval map, that doesn’t stop Battle Royale from containing futuristic elements that shake up the way players conduct their matches. The Falcon Scout is a clear example of this, since it is a robotic bird with numerous technological functions. For one, the device can be used to identify nearby enemies, though it can even lead squadmates to faraway locations. Here’s everything Falcon Scout is capable of in Fortnite.

How the Falcon Scout works in Fortnite

Falcon Scout is arguably the most useful tool in all of the Battle Royale and Zero Build modes. On its own, those who find and activate the bird can switch to its point of view and fly across the map. It’s even pretty fast, as holding the sprint button will give you a short burst of speed. That being said, the main function of the Falcon Scout is to automatically scan and ping nearby opponents. This action can be performed using the fire button, and there is no limit to the number of times it can be performed.

Second, the item comes packaged with a tractor beam that carries a single item or player when the Falcon Scout flies over them. This even includes downed teammates, ultimately allowing you to get them to safety. However, it is worth noting that it will be necessary to return the falcon to your character in order to recover the items that he has.

Gamepur screenshot

Despite the many benefits, the device does have some drawbacks. All Falcon Scouts picked up will only have 100 health, making them destructible in just a few shots. If this happens, you must wait eight seconds until the item can be used again. As shown above, to the right of the falcon’s reticle is a yellow signal meter that indicates the distance from its user. When the meter is empty, indicating that the Falcon is too far away from its user, the item will shut down and cool down briefly.

Apart from this bird, the latest chapter has already introduced a wide variety of tools never seen before by players. For example, the Guardian Shield is a one-of-a-kind block that stops all incoming enemy shots, whether thrown or held by a player. Meanwhile, those looking to deal massive amounts of damage can set their sights on the Ex-Caliber rifle, a single-shot weapon that even comes in mythic rarity.

