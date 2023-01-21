How to use Among Us Crewmate in Fraymakers

Fraymakers is a crossover fighting game that brings together independent characters like Octodad and Gunman Clive and has them face off on the battlefield. The best-known video game protagonist in Fraymakers is the Crewmate from Among Us, who acts as an assistant character rather than a playable fighter. The Crewmate also functions as the Impostor, as the player can use either version in combat.

How to use Among Us Crewmate and Imposter support characters in Fraymakers

Like the other support characters in Fraymakers, the Crewmate must be selected before battle and can only be used when the meter fills up after dealing a lot of damage to the enemy. The Crewmate can then be summoned at any time by pressing the assist button, meaning players can choose to throw it away immediately and start charging the meter again or save it for a specific point in the battle.

The Crewmate is the most complex support character in Fraymakers as it has two different uses and they are tied to a strict timer. Once the meter is filled, the player must press the button once to summon a crewmate or quickly press it twice to create an impostor. Regardless of the option selected, the assist will appear next to whoever summoned it, creating a circle of light that lasts for about four seconds.

If Crewmate is used, the player and any members of their team still inside the circle when the animation ends will gain hitlag resistance for a few seconds, allowing them to recover from attacks faster. If the impostor is the one being used, then any enemies within the circle will take unblockable damage from its attack.

The Crewmate has the most uses of any of the support characters in Fraymakers, but has some serious drawbacks. The biggest is the countdown that has to run before any of its effects kick in, as Fraymakers is a fast-paced game, and it’s easy for allies or enemies to be out of position when time runs out. There is a high risk reward element involved with using Crewmate, and some players may prefer quick assists that deal damage or provide an advantage without having to wait.

