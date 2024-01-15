Did you know that you can use the official version of Microsoft Office online for free? also known as Microsoft 365, This suite is available for general use in any browser. Of course, you’ll miss out on some features. But, if you need to quickly open or edit a Word, Excel or PowerPoint file, the web version can do the job quite well. Here we explain How to use Microsoft Office online for free And what features are available in this web version.

How to Use Microsoft Office for Free on the Web

To access the free version of Microsoft Office, all you need is a Microsoft account and an Internet connection. Below, we explain the steps.

step 1: Open your favorite browser and visit the Microsoft Office website.

step 2: Sign in with your Microsoft account. If for some reason you don’t already have one, you can create one by clicking Sign up for the free version of Microsoft 365.

step 3: Access Word, Excel or PowerPoint in a variety of ways. We tell you how to do it.

After signing in, you’ll be greeted with a dashboard where you can access all your files stored in OneDrive, as well as several Microsoft web apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. From here, you can choose to open an existing file or create a new file using the icons available at the top of the screen.

You can also select an app from the left panel to view recent files for that particular app, as well as some templates: Excel planning sheets, Word resumes, etc. Similarly, you can upload a document, spreadsheet, or presentation from your computer with the button To carry.

Each new file opens in its own tab, so you can work in multiple Word, Excel, and PowerPoint tabs at once if you need to.

How to Edit Files in the Web Version of Microsoft Office

If you’ve used the desktop version of Microsoft Office (or Microsoft 365), the web interface will look very familiar. The Tools menu, which allows you to format text and insert new elements, for example, is at the top of the tab. Of course, available features vary depending on the app you’re using.

In the upper right corner of the screen, you have controls to add comments, share the file with others so they can collaborate, and switch between different modes of operation: edit, review, and view. You also have the option to open the file in an equivalent desktop program if you have it installed.

Microsoft Office web applications provide a seamless experience for users of all levels. If you encounter any difficulties, don’t worry, you have the option to get additional help from a useful search box and related menus.

Additionally, these web applications are robust and allow a wide variety of actions from selecting and dragging to right-clicking. You don’t have to worry about saving your changes, as everything is automatically saved to the cloud. However, if you need a local copy, you can always go to archive,

Limitations of the web version of Microsoft Office

Office online applications are simplified versions of the desktop software, so many people won’t notice the difference, especially if their needs are basic. You can easily open and edit files across apps, plus your work automatically syncs with your OneDrive account for added convenience. However, each has some limitations.

Microsoft Word Web Edition

In this app, you can’t access some layout features, like the option to display grid lines or create columns in your document. It also doesn’t allow you to add watermarks, themes or page colors, or insert graphics, bibliographies or citations. Some other advanced features, such as mail merge, are also disabled.

Microsoft Excel Web Edition

The differences in Excel’s online application are not immediately apparent – ​​it is only when you start digging deeper and access more sophisticated tools that the discrepancies show up. For example, the web version doesn’t offer as many chart types or as many data import options, and you can’t name selected ranges – all features that only advanced users will need.

Microsoft PowerPoint Web Edition

The same thing happens with this application as it does with the web version of Excel. The interface and features will seem familiar until you try to go beyond the basics. The online tool has fewer animations and transitions to choose from, can’t import audio or graphics, and limits how slide shows can be played. A lot of the core functionality is present, but if you’re an advanced user, at some point you’ll need to continue your work using the full desktop app.

Editor’s Recommendations

























