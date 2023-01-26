One of the first console commands you might learn to use in Minecraft 1.19 will be the kill command. Players can use the kill command to get rid of any type of mob and players in an extremely large radius. Since this power will allow you to control who is alive on your map at any time, you may want to learn how to use it properly. So, this is how you can use the kill command in Minecraft 1.19.

How to use the kill command in Minecraft 1.19

To use the kill command in Minecraft 1.19, you will first need to enable cheats in your world. Once this is done, you just need to open the console by pressing “/” or by opening the chat in Pocket Edition and type kill.

Gamepur screenshot

The “/kill” command followed by nothing will result in your death. However, there are a couple of special commands that you can use to kill specific mobs or players. If you type a player’s name after the kill command, that player will die. For example, “/kill gamepur” will instantly kill a player on the server named “gamepur”.

Otherwise, there are five different target selectors you can use to kill mobs, players, and yourself:

@p (nearest player)

@r – (random player)

@to all players)

@e – (all entities)

@s – (the entity that is executing the command, in this case, yourself)

You can type the command “/kill @e” and all living things on the server (or its render range) will die. The same applies to all of the target selectors we listed above. Fortunately, there are ways to make your kills more targeted, as you can also use filters to make sure not everything dies when you use the @e target selector.

Gamepur screenshot

After typing “/kill @e”, you can also add square brackets (“[]”) and write filters such as type, distance or limit. All of these can help you kill specific mobs on the map. For example, if you wanted to kill all the zombies at close range, you could type the command “/kill @e[type:zombie, distance:..10]” and you would get rid of all the zombies around you. You can also use the “type=!player” to opt out of kills.

