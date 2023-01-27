How To View Minecraft Seed Maps – Minecraft Seed Mapper Guide

Your world seed in Minecraft represents the shortcode used to generate the world you play in. While many players love the randomness and the exploration and discovery factor, sometimes you want to see what the world looks like. For example, you might be looking for a specific game or chasing a certain biome. Trying seeds from different worlds is the main way to find great and unique seeds to share with others. Fortunately, there are several tools you can use to preview your world seed and its biomes and features in Minecraft.

How to See Your World Seed in Minecraft

Whether you’re playing in Java or the Bedrock version of Minecraft, there’s a way to check the source code of your world. After you find it, write it down somewhere and you can use that string to view it with the help of some third party resources.

chunk base

Image via Chunk Base

You can use the Chunk Base website and app to enter your Minecraft world seed and check all the biomes and features. There are switches you can use to minimize spoilers if you want or turn them all on to check everything in your seed. There are dropdowns for all supported versions of Minecraft and a random generator to pre-generate seeds for your next game.

McSower

Image via McSeeder

Similarly, McSeeder is a website that allows you to enter your world seed and check all biomes through all layers and in various versions. There is a great feature built into the app called Seed Finder, which allows you to enter various parameters that you are looking for in a seed, and then it will come back with some suggested seeds to try.

MineAtlas

Image via MineAtlas

MineAtlas is another option for checking your seeds, providing a biome view reminiscent of Google Maps. However, it’s a bit underdeveloped and slow compared to the previous two offerings, making it a slightly less attractive option if you want to check your Minecraft seeds. Also, it has only been updated up to version 1.8 of Minecraft.

cubiomes

Image via Cubiomes

Cubiomes is a bit of an outlier in this group of applications. It’s more of a framework that can be used to build Minecraft seed checkers, though it also has a graphical library of its own. It’s best suited for players who don’t mind getting their hands dirty while digging into code because Cubiomes has the potential to return the most parameters when it comes to checking the Minecraft world seeds.

