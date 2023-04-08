How to Watch Everything in the Franchise in Chronological Order

A timeline with all the series and movies that belong to the current canon.

In a galaxy far, far away, George Lucas built the Star Wars space universe. What started out as a simple movie has expanded into one of the most popular franchises in history. In addition to books, games and comics that help build the complexity of this saga, the story of the fight against the Dark Side was told throughout 20 series and movies. So you don’t get lost in your marathon, we’ve prepared a list explaining how to watch everything in chronological order, including the new season of The Mandalorian.

Stories of the Jedi (Dooku)

Animated series (2022) – 1 season

When it happens: Until 32 Before the Battle of Yarvin (ABY)

Stories of the Jedi is an anthology series that tells the story of two Jedi. You episodes 2, 3 and 4 show the slow corruption of the Jedi Dookuwho ends up corrupting himself into a Sith in Episode I.

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

Movie (1999)

When it happens: 32 BBY

By intervening in an internal conflict on the planet Naboo, the Jedi Knights Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) unleash the spark that will ignite conflict between the Republic and the Separatists. To protect the nation’s sovereignty, the duo escorts Queen Amidala (Natalie Portman) across the galaxy and along the way discover Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd), a 9-year-old child prodigy exceptionally powerful in the Force.

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones

Movie (2002)

When it happens: 22 BBY

Years later, a vote on the galactic senate endangers the life of Senator Amidala. As Obi-Wan Kenobi investigates the details of this political crime, Anakin (Haydeen Christensen), now a Jedi, takes on the burden of protecting her. Both paths lead to the discovery of a clone army that end up triggering the bloody Clone Wars.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Animated series (2008-2020) – 7 seasons

When it happens: Between 22 and 19 BBY

The series follows the political genesis of the Clone Wars, the Jedi’s realization of their impending downfall, the Mandalorians’ evolution from a peaceful society to a military one, all under the watchful eye of Ahsoka Tano — Anakin Skywalker’s young Padawan.

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Movie (2005)

When it happens: 19 BBY

With the Clone Wars raging across the Galaxy, Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) finally prepares the checkmate over the Republic. With Anakin Skywalker’s corruption to the Dark Side, the Jedi Order faces its darkest hour as the Galactic Empire begins to rise.

Stories of the Jedi (Ahsoka)

Animated series (2022) – 1 season

When it happens: Between 36 BBY to 5 BBY

Stories of the Jedi is an anthology series that tells the story of two Jedi. You episodes 1, 5 and 6 show key moments in the life of Ahsoka Tano, her first steps in the Force, her training and where she went after the fall of the Jedi Order. Episode 6 bluntly sums up the book Ahsoka.

The Bad Batch

Series (2021-current) – 2 seasons

When it happens: Beginning in 19 BBY

The Bad Batch is a spin-off of STAR WARS: THE CLONES WARS that follows the early years of the Empire, showing the process of replacing Clone Troopers with Stormtroopers.

Han Solo: A Star Wars Story

Movie (2018)

When it happens: 10 BBY

Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca and find the gambler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). The film serves as an introduction to the criminal underworld of Star Wars, with emphasis on the pykes and the Red sun.

obi-wan Kenobi

Series (2022) – 1 season

When it happens: 9 BBY

During the reign of the Galactic Empire, the former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) needs to protect the young woman Read Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) while running from the Inquisitorsagents of Darth Vader specializing in hunting down Jedi.

Star Wars Rebels

Animated series (2014-2017) – 4 seasons

When it happens: Between 5 to 2 BBY

A survivor of the Jedi onslaught assembles a group of dissidents to confront the Empire’s domination in Lothal. And the spark of hope ends up inspiring other groups and little by little a Rebel Alliance starts to form. and the fearsome Admiral Thrawn arises to prevent hope from spreading. It shows moments of Imperial domination on Mandalore.

Andor

Series (2022 – present) – 1 season

When it happens: 5 BBY

Andor presents the story of the growing rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved, being this, an era full of dangers, deceptions and intrigues, in which Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) will embark on the path destined to transform him into a rebel hero.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Movie (2016)

When it happens: 0 BBY

The Rebel Alliance recruits Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) to his cause after learning that the Empire is building a powerful weapon called Death Star. She joins forces with Captain Cassian Andor and other resistance fighters to steal the weapon’s blueprints.

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Movie (1977)

When it takes place: Events leading up to the Battle of Yavin (0 BBY)

the young farmer luke skywalker (Mark Hamill) meets his destiny when he intercepts a distress call from Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). Under the training of Ben Kenobi (Sir Alec Guiness), the young man joins the Rebel Alliance to fight Darth Vader (David Prowse) and the Empire.

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Movie (1980)

When it happens: 3 After the Battle of Yavin (DBY)

The Rebels disband after the Imperial attack on the planet Hoth. While Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia are pursued by the Empire, Luke begins his training as a Jedi with the Master Yoda (Frank Oz), before facing Darth Vader and discovering his past.

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Movie (1983)

When it happens: 4 ABY

The Empire prepares to crush the Rebellion with a more powerful Death Star, while the Rebel fleet plans a massive attack on the space station. Luke Skywalker faces Darth Vader in a duel before the terrible Emperor Palpatine, which brings about the downfall of the Empire.

The Mandalorian

Series (2019-current) – 3 seasons

When it happens: 9 ABY

In the Outer Rim, a Mandalorian faces a surviving fragment of the Empire. As the New Republic takes its first steps into an unstable galaxy, the Mandalorian people will need to face their differences to reclaim their home planet Mandalore.

The Book of Boba Fett

Series (2021) – 1 season

When it happens: 9 ABY

The series follows the bounty hunter boba fett (Temuera Morrison) and the mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-na Wen) as they journey through the galaxy’s underworld and attempt to reclaim territory from Jabba the Hutt. Follow the resurgence of crime without the heavy surveillance of the Empire.

star Wars: The Resistance

Animated series (2018-2019) – 2 seasons

When it happens: Between 34 and 35 ABY

Six months before the fall of the New Republic, Kaz (Christopher Sean) embarks on a spy mission for the Resistance, who are investigating the First Order.

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Movie (2015)

When it happens: 34 ABY

When the First Order attacks the entire solar system of the New Republic capital, king (Daisy Ridley), a scrap metal collector, and Finn (John Boyega), a defecting Imperial soldier, must team up with Han Solo and Chewbacca to seek out the only hope of restoring peace to the galaxy.

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

Movie (2017)

When it happens: 34 ABY

After finding the mythical and reclusive Luke Skywalker (Mark Hammil) on an isolated island, young Rey seeks to understand the balance of the Force from the teachings of the Jedi master. Meanwhile, what’s left of the Resistance must withstand the onslaughts of the First Order and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

Movie (2019)

When it happens: 35 ABY

With the return of Emperor Palpatine, the Resistance takes the lead in the battle. Training to be a full-fledged Jedi, Rey finds herself grappling with her past and future, and fearing for the answers she might get from Kylo Ren.

