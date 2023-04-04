How Twitch lost control and course with the streaming community

Amid all the hoopla, Twitch is also losing what was once arguably its most valuable asset: its role as a central hub for the streaming community. As Twitch grew massively during the COVID pandemic, it invested more resources into its advertising offerings and less into community building, and streamers have begun to feel like they have less of a say as Twitch grows their business.

Where once there was one Twitch community, there are now multitudes of disparate streamer communities. And while creators have the opportunity to diversify their content channels (and monetize them), it’s opening an opening for rival platforms like YouTube and Kick to gain market share, according to streamers, talent managers and former Twitch employees, including three. members of the founding team of the platform.

Twitch representatives declined to comment on the specifics of this article, but did share a quote from new Twitch CEO Dan Clancy praising the tenure of his predecessor, Emmett Shear.

growing failures

The recent melee at Twitch headquarters comes after a year of painful growth failures for the platform.

As Twitch expanded in 2021 and 2022 due to unprecedented growth fueled by COVID, creators balked at the company’s changes, including a new revenue share with top streamers, going from 70 /30 to a less favorable 50/50 split, and the platform’s response to targeted attacks on women and minority streamers by waves of aggressive bots, which streamers considered insufficient at the time. (Twitch has since overhauled its moderation and security practices, which has succeeded in decreasing the frequency of hate incursions, according to numerous streamers.)

For some streamers, the revenue share changes, in particular, were signs that Twitch was no longer in step with its creators the way it once was.

Twitch is still the platform most streamers turn to, and the most monetized livestreaming platform – but the recent upheaval made them feel like they were just using Twitch, not working with the platform to build something bigger.

During the early days of the platform, Twitch employees often participated in streamers’ live chats, and most of them worked closely with dedicated account managers on staff. Today, many streamers, especially smaller and medium-sized ones, are no longer in regular contact with Twitch staff.

As Gappy, a Twitch streamer who requested anonymity, put it: “Most people probably can’t even name the top managers that are at Twitch.”

And as streamers feel less connected to Twitch, they feel the demands on them to run ads increase, making them feel less like valued talent and more like cogs in a revenue-generating machine. “As soon as they announced the 50/50 split [de los ingresos compartidos]I was like, ‘Wow, they’re all into ads,’” said Twitch streamer Shaun Bolen.

Twitch needs to make money, and ads have proven to be an effective way to do that. But at this point, many streamers see Twitch’s increasing focus on ads as proof that the platform is prioritizing profit above all else – and that it seems willing to burn its goodwill with the community to get it.

It is perhaps inevitable that Twitch’s increasing focus on ads will lead to challenges in its relationship with its users. This is what happens when any social media or entertainment platform tries to monetize more effectively; Netflix and TikTok executives have certainly felt the heat behind their own publicity pushes, too. Growing ads always requires a balance between advertising and user experience, and ads were always going to be an important aspect of Twitch’s revenue generation strategy as it expanded.

As the distance between Twitch staff and users increases, the nature of the community on the platform is changing. In the past, users saw themselves as members of the “Twitch community” and were more loyal to the platform than to any of its individual streamers.

Look no further than the failure of Microsoft’s streaming platform Mixer to attract huge viewership when it signed exclusive partnerships with top Twitch streamers Ninja and Shroud in 2019: for the most part , their audiences simply moved to the next most popular streamers on Twitch instead of leaving the platform entirely.

In 2022, the situation had changed. After top Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren signed an exclusive deal with YouTube in December 2022, his viewership dropped much less than Shroud’s did after the jump to Mixer, which could show that viewership of livestreaming is now more willing to follow streamers from one platform to another than it was in 2019.

“The community is amazing on Twitch right now, but one of the biggest differences is that each individual creator has learned how to create their own community,” said Twitch founding team member Marcus Graham, who served as head of development for Twitch. company creators until September 2022. “But the missing piece is that connection between the community and Twitch itself.”

A different kind of growth

Despite streamers’ concerns, Twitch has arguably flourished in recent years. During the 12-year tenure of former CEO Emmett Shear, he guided the company from its inception to Amazon’s $970 million acquisition in 2014. In 2015, the platform’s daily active user count was about 7 million. Currently, the number of Twitch daily active users is closer to 30 million.

“People just don’t appreciate the struggle to even get to that point – like, for example, the number of times you [el antepasado de Twitch] Justin.tv almost ceased to exist due to costs associated with expansion and infrastructure,” Graham said. “And it’s a shame, because the network that is Twitch, and now Amazon IVS [Interactive Video Service]is, from a technical point of view, one of the most impressive things the Internet has seen in the last decade.”

But Twitch took advantage of this technological development to invest in its advertising offer and has moved away from its intimate conversations with the creators, according to several streamers.

One source pointed to tools like Twitch Clips, short snippets of live streams saved for posterity via Twitch. After Twitch discovered that users were spending too much time simply scrolling through the best clips of the day, it actively ramped up the discovery of new Clips in an attempt to redirect this traffic to ad-supported livestreams, according to a Twitch employee who spoke with Digiday. under condition of anonymity. Other Twitch streamers said the company doesn’t offer organic growth tools, like those on TikTok and YouTube.

Once again, the company declined to comment on the matter.

“It’s not so much that they haven’t invested overall,” said Justin Miclat, talent manager and founder of The Kinetic Group, “but that the investments they’ve made haven’t sufficiently encompassed the broader opportunity that they’re in,” he said.

a conscious twist

Twitch’s disassociation from the streaming community represents a shift from building that group to simply managing the basic tools and services necessary for livestreaming. Twitch no longer wants to be a place for the streaming community; it wants to be an infrastructure platform, like Amazon Web Services, according to former staff members.

In the early days of Twitch, around the time of Amazon’s acquisition in 2014, the company used a “growth team” of streamers and community leaders hired directly from the gaming community to gain a foothold among them.

Each of these community experts was tasked with winning over specific groups: Nintendo fans, speedrunners, “Counter-Strike” players, etc. Vast budgets were allocated to them to spend as they pleased, with the explicit purpose of encouraging the use of – and reliance on – Twitch by those communities.

“They are the best people for partnerships to hire,” said Arian Fathieh, who was part of Twitch’s growth team from 2014-2019. “In games, business relationships are often built through personal friendships. So that was part of the core concept: You hire people from the community because they’re going to be able to speak authentically to those communities.”

Along with its growth team, Twitch also invested in original content to keep users and talent engaged on Twitch, such as Twitch Rivals, a series of online tournaments featuring popular streamers.

But community loyalty doesn’t generate revenue. Over time, the same community-oriented departments that helped the platform win its purchase began to feel more like liabilities as Twitch focused on advertising tools.

So when the layoffs began at Twitch — first in 2022 and then continuing two weeks ago — the community growth and original content departments took a hit. The growth team is long gone, with its last remnants leaving Twitch in 2021; Twitch Rivals still exists, but its purpose is to be used as inventory for ads and brand partnerships, not to build affinity between Twitch and its community. Partner managers are increasingly spread out and are assigned random groups of streamers instead of cohesive groups or sub-communities. Instead, much of Twitch’s product development is increasingly focused on advertising, according to former staff members.

“There was just an organic change,” Fathieh said, “and those things don’t seem to matter anymore.”

well here we are

As much as streamers and former Twitch staff may decry the company’s turn from community center to streaming service company, its user numbers have continued to grow largely year-over-year. At this point, Twitch has firmly established itself as the home of livestreaming, regardless of how welcome the streaming community feels in that home.

“We were running a mission-critical business? Were we a business unit bringing in revenue or interacting with partners? Not necessarily,” says Ben Goldhaber, a member of the founding team and former director of content marketing at Twitch. “But we were community-maintaining teams: that’s all we did, that’s what our team was all about. And that was considered not to be something important.”

For Twitch and its creators, there is no way to close Pandora’s box. Although almost all of the founders and members of the founding team who defined the initial identity of the platform are no longer around. And even after losing its grip on, and way with, the streaming community – Twitch might just be too big to fail.

“Look, hindsight is always 20/20 – but I do believe that it is possible to grow and maintain that culture,” Graham said. “But damn it, you have to work hard to do it.”