how, where and when to see the final of the LLA between Six Karma vs. Rainbow7 in Santiago de Chile

The LLA opens its doors to a new final of League of Legends, this time two Mexican squads face each other, Six Karma vs. rainbow7 who will dispute the all or nothing in a Bo5 to see who will represent Latin America at MSI, the mid-season world cup at the League competition to be held in London, United Kingdom.

The tables are turned in favor of Six Karma who defeated in winner bracket Rainbow7 in a close 3-2, on the other hand, the situation may change for Rainbow7 who already have the information of the Six Karma style of play and they can adapt to this Grand Finale.

finalist teams

Rainbow7 is one of the squads with the longest standing on the LAN server, apart from having been multiple times champion of the extinct LLN, although his last LLA crown dates from 2020 with JosedeodoThis squad has had multiple moments of high and medium performance, but without a doubt, it is one of the most traditional in the competition.

Six Karma is the team that replaced Xten Esports, a squad that played in the Mexican National League, known as the Division of Honor, and that surprised everyone with a final and absolute dominance in the competition since he entered the LLA, for many he is the favorite to win.





How, where and when to see the Final of the LLA Opening 2023

This final will be face-to-face at the Movistar Arena in the city of Santiago de Chile on April 14the ticket office can be found on the official website of the venueOn the other hand, if they are from other parts of Latin America, we will be able to watch the transmission in the evening hours on Twitch and YouTube of the LLA.