How Will Smith almost destroyed his film career



Will Smith is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Sometimes for positive reasons and sometimes for negative reasons. Due to a combination of wrong film choices and the 2022 Oscars ceremony, he almost ended his career.

Many people will point to the 2022 Oscars ceremony as the moment where Smith’s career almost fell apart. True, of course, but he himself won an Oscar that same evening and has currently been cast in four new films.

bad movies

When an actor’s career falls apart, it’s often for one simple reason: starring in too many bad movies. Smith suffered from it long before his incident at the Oscars. For each bad boys Or men in Black there was one wild Wild West Or shark Tale,

came in 2013 after Earth Starring Will Smith and his son Jaden. Smith had a grand vision for the film and wanted to turn it into a major franchise. The film was a big flop and the moment when Smith had to make a variety of choices in his career. Fortunately, the actor has in recent years played King Richard, Freedom And bad boys for Life,

wild wild flop

Probably the biggest flop of Smith’s career wild Wild West, Compared to other Western films, the film’s sales were not that bad. It grossed around $220 million worldwide. The problem was that the production budget was 170 million.

Smith’s career didn’t end with a flop, but her co-star Kevin Kline had a completely different experience. Afterwards wild Wild West He mainly played supporting roles and today he is not seen as someone who would play next to Smith in a major blockbuster. A fine example of a career gone wrong because of bad movie choices

chris rock

The moment it really seemed like Smith’s career in Hollywood was over, of course, happened during the 2022 Oscar ceremony. Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith were present that night, as Will was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role. king richard,

The above excerpt went around the world. Actor and comedian Chris Rock presented an award and made a joke about Smith’s wife. This apparently didn’t sit well with the actor, prompting him to walk onstage and punch Rock in the face.

