Huawei is already in the ‘top five’ in China

At least in China, HUAWEI is gaining strength again, ranking fourth in sales and reporting 47% year-on-year growth.











good news never stops A HUAWEI whose weight is constantly increasing The industry has already relented after the United States government’s veto and with a certain permission that allowed the Shenzhen-based manufacturer to again launch mobile phones with 5G and launch its smartphones on its own merits Is. premium price On the third phase of the Global Market Forum.

That’s why the former Chinese giant has very good prospects for 2024, which should be return them to the first level smartphone industryWith ambitious goals like selling 10 million folding phones in 2024,

Anyway, first things first, and for now we have to inform you that HUAWEI is already one of the top 5 mobile manufacturers in China According to the latest data from consulting firm Canalys.

China’s ever-complex market presents the most interesting picture

The truth is that after several years of negative momentum, it seems that the pandemic has definitely been brought under control. Strong start of China market From the last quarter of 2023 Over 73.9 million units sold And relying on significant offer campaigns at each end of the course.

As GizmoChina colleagues reported, the five main brands were local Honor, Vivo, Huawei and XiaomiBesides, of course, Manzana, There is no trace of Samsung in the top positions in China for the last several years.

is very important Huawei’s development He is now riding a positive wave, and has experienced growth 47% To get a position in sales not less than fourth It delivered 10.4 million units.

Canalys data doesn’t lie, analyzing the China market from the fourth quarter to 2024.

Apple was in first placeThis is also curious, because a foreign manufacturer has reached the leading position in terms of sales. Any type of iPhone costs 17.5 million In China, too, its fourth-quarter sales grew an additional 6% compared to last year, an all-time high Presentation of its new generations,

second is respectWhich has a market share of 16% and sold 11.7 million smartphonesA piece of the pie has been kept for itself which HUAWEI is now trying to recover.

and in Third position, aliveWhich sold 11.3 million units Xiaomi ranked fifth with 13% compartir And 9.5 million units were sold.

to end, Talking about Huawei What was the matter that prompted us to analyze this quarter in the Chinese market, Canalys analyst Lucas Zhong explained that its success “This is largely due to the Mate 60 Pro, which uses self-developed Kirin chips and Innovative features like satellite calling,, Almost unbelievable, but true.

