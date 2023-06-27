Huge fan of Leyla Mann: “I spend half my day working on it”

agnosticity

Not everyone around Leyla understands that her life revolves around the Moon. “People very close to me used to say I’m weird. It really touched me. It’s my life, don’t interfere in it. Just let me do what I love.”

fan culture

When can you really call someone a fan? “Fandom is largely based on identity: you identify yourself with someone’s style, likes, or values. It’s a kind of role model,” says fan culture expert Gaston Fransson. The concept of a fan is timeless, but the difference with the past is that celebrities now seem more accessible, thanks to social media. “Classic idols, like movie stars of the 1920s, were at a distance from the public. You rarely saw them in film and you never met them.” Today it is different. “You get a lot of exposure to celebrities through social media and juice channels.” You can contact almost any celebrity by just sending a DM. “Yet, I think it is an illusion that stars are more accessible. They receive countless messages and can only respond to a small fraction.”

problematic



According to Gaston, being a fan of someone gives you a lot of positive things. That way you have a role model to look up to and often become part of a community. “You come into contact with like-minded people: people with similar tastes or values.” Yet one can go too far in their fanaticism, for example when you spend money on concerts and merchandise and go into debt with it, or if your only goal in life is to meet that celebrity. You are a fan. “It becomes a problem when you don’t respect the boundaries of privacy. Then it becomes an obsession. It’s problematic for the fan, but also for the celebrity herself. If you walk out the door every day and It’s not so good if there are ten chasers.”