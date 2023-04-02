Hugh Grant reveals overdose of hot dogs and ‘ass on fire’ behind the scenes of romantic comedy | celebrities

Underdog! Hugh Grant has revealed that he has already gone through a lot of trouble after eating too many hot dogs while filming a movie with Sandra Bullock. The actor said he ate the hot dogs at Nathan’s Famous American restaurant – but the secret ingredient in the snack ended up setting his “ass on fire”.

“I was shooting a movie with Sandra Bullock in Coney Island, New York, and at lunch everyone said, ‘Oh, you have to have a hot dog from Nathan’s. They’re famous in Coney Island,'” said the British actor in a recent interview on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’.

Grant revealed that the hot dog was the “most delicious thing” he had ever eaten in “his entire life”. So he decided to eat four – which resulted in a huge problem a few hours later.

“What no one explained to me is that there is some ingredient in these hot dogs that has a great effect on the digestive system”, pointed out the star.

“So, to put it nicely, I came back way too late to the makeup trailer,” he continued, trying to joke around with the awkward situation.

Grant even claimed that when his makeup artist noticed the delay, he asked if the food had left him with “his ass on fire”. “I said, ‘Yeah, that set my ass on fire, yeah,'” he admitted good-naturedly.

While the actor didn’t specifically name the movie he was working on when it all happened, he and Bullock starred in the 2002 romantic comedy “Love at Second Sight.”

That, unfortunately, is not the only trauma Grant has with hot dogs. He admitted in January that he was followed by someone dressed as a hot dog while attending San Diego Comic-Con last year.

“There was only one person at that convention who really loved me, and she spent three days dressed like a hot dog,” he recalled in an interview with Collider. “And she followed me wherever I went. I couldn’t shake her off. I was terrified. I still have nightmares about her.”

