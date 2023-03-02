HUGO promotes spring/summer 2023 collection focusing on originality and young cast | Fashion

HUGO promotes, this month, its collection spring/summer 2023 with the motto “individuality, attitude and breaking the rules”, in a campaign with a bolder and more challenging approach for the brand.

This is a return of #HUGOYourWay, celebrating individuality with the brand’s recent change in visual identity. Red, characteristic of HUGO, is a common feature throughout the campaign’s creative content, referring to rebellion and originality.

2 of 3 HUGO has the motto “individuality, attitude and rule-breaking” — Photo: Divulgation/HUGO HUGO has the motto “individuality, attitude and rule-breaking” — Photo: Disclosure/HUGO

In the cast, a trio of the new generation: the model, actor and skater evan mock; singer, actress and dancer Tinashe; and the singer and creator of TikTok, Bella Poarch. They are filmed individually and together by photographer Stuart Winecoff, and under the creative direction of Trey Laird and his agency Team Laird, in everyday scenes under crisp gray skies: a reflection of the rebel’s reality.

Although the trio’s individual artworks are different, their stories, skills and style are all united by uniqueness – just as is encouraged by HUGO. As a highlight among the pieces is a contemporary oversized jeans. The proposal is to combine tailoring with freedom, in jeans capsules, sweaters, sweatshirts and accessories for men and women.

3 of 3 #HUGOYourWay returns in this collection — Photo: Disclosure/HUGO #HUGOYourWay returns in this collection — Photo: Disclosure/HUGO

This season, HUGO seeks to remind its young, global audience that the brand represents not just a platform for self-expression – but a lifestyle free of limitations. This campaign is part of the HUGO BOSS Group’s objective of increasing global awareness of its brands within the company’s strategy.