HUMO Selects the Best to Stream (From June 2)

Stephen Verbrook And Joshua Migneau

‘Sculpture’

From 5th June on Streamz



series debut weekend, daughter of vanessa paradise And Johnny Depp, Creator of ‘Utsah’! Controversy and Scandals! They’re the stuff of “The Idol,” a new HBO series that’s supposed to fill the post-“Succession” gap. singer jocelynlily rose depp) sets out to make her way back to the top after a nervous breakdown with the help of cult leader Tedros (The Weeknd, who co-created the series), in what HBO describes as “Hollywood’s dirtiest love story.” Due to the tumultuous shoot – the director was fired more than halfway through and a major portion had to be redone – ‘The Idol’ was already one of the most talked about series in the TV industry. In March, Rolling Stone also published an article about the chaos behind the scenes and how Sam LevinsonThe man behind ‘Euphoria’ was derailed. He would turn a satirical drama about women in the music industry into torture porn filled with gratuitous nudity and violence. In Cannes, where “The Idol” premiered, the series was received with a standing ovation, but also shock.

‘Manifesto – Season 4 Part 2’

From June 2 on Netflix



Series In recent years, Netflix has made a name for itself by spinning off series, but sometimes the streaming service rescues a title from oblivion. ‘Manifest’, for example, is about an airplane that disappears from radar and reappears five years later, while no one on board has seen anything. After three seasons, the NBC channel pulled the plug in 2021, but because “Manifest” was viewed so well on Netflix, an additional season was ordered. A good move as the first half of Season 4, which released last November, was the second most-watched series of the year, behind “Stranger Things” but ahead of “Dahmer” and “Inventing Anna.” Since part two ends ‘Manifest’ and hopefully all the mysteries are solved, this could be the title to beat for 2023.



‘Day’

June 1 on Netflix



The Series ‘This will be the next Chernobyl,’ someone says in the Japanese mini-series ‘The Days’, which focuses on the latest nuclear disaster. When the earth quakes in the ocean near Japan on March 11, 2011, a tsunami washes away the land. A tidal wave kills approximately 16,000 people and causes panic at the Fukushima nuclear power plant. The wall protecting the power station from the tsunami appears to be too low and when the water pours in, the power fails and so does the cooling. After some explosions, radiation is released and people who live too close must be evacuated. The eight-part mini-series ‘The Days’ shows those busy days through the eyes of the three parties involved: engineers at the plant, people from Tokyo Electric, the owners of Fukushima and members of the Japanese government.



‘Barracuda Queens’

From June 5 on Netflix



Series Swedish crime series ‘Barracuda Queens’ comes from a screenwriter camilla ahlgren, one of the main writers of ‘The Bridge’, based on a burglary plagued Stockholm in the 1990s. The criminals were a group of affluent youths who did not need money, but were looking for adventure. ‘Barracuda Queens’ follows four privileged young women who feel so stifled by the expectations of their successful parents that they rebel in unusual ways. The girls lead a double life: during the day they are exemplary daughters and students, at night they become thieves who indulge in other people’s champagne and jewelry. How long will they be able to survive this is the question.



‘St X’

From June 7 on Disney+



The series follows the impact of a murder at a Caribbean luxury resort in the American psychological thriller ‘St. X’. In a timeline falls Alison’s unfortunate story (west dukhovnydaughter of david dukhovny) and some of the Island Boys, Alison’s younger sister in the other timeline (Alicia Debnam Carey from ‘The 100’ to solve the murder after twenty years). creator lila gerstein Experienced and assisted on ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Fly – Yes, rapper.



‘Painting With John – Season 3’

From 3rd June on Streamz



DOCU ‘I Don’t Know Why HBO Gave Me a Series,’ 70-Year-Old Says Cult Figure John Lurie In the third season of ‘Painting With John’. He is very humble, as the first two volumes of the series were praised in the sky. The New York Times wrote, “John Lurie teaches the viewer not to paint, but to live.” The formula for success is simple: Lurie gets a cameraman Eric Mocks in his stay in the Caribbean and allows himself to be portrayed and to reflect on human existence. A quirky documentary with a celebrity guest in the third season: Body By red Hot Chili Peppers,