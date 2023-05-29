HUMO selects the movies of the week (from June 2 to 8)

Denise Van Dessel

promising young lady ★★★½☆

Canvas, Friday, June 2 at 9:30 PM



The thriller released in the midst of a pandemic, and is one of the many films that have taken a commercial hit from the cursed virus. wrongly, because the directorial debut of Emerald Fennel (you know him Camilla Parker Bowles From ‘The Crown’) is a witty, thrilling thriller that perfectly captures the #MeToo zeitgeist. carey mulligan is in great shape as Cassandra, a young woman who pretends to get drunk at night clubs and then lets herself be taken home by lustful men. When they tried to abuse her, she turned out to be bloody cool. Yet the film is not an exploitative kill fest in which Mulligan plots bloody revenge. Fennell has a lot more subtle and subversive tricks up his sleeve, with a daring final half-hour that may frustrate some viewers, but fits the theme perfectly. a relevant film, and bloody good fun!

‘Crazy Love’ ★★★½☆

VTM Gold, Friday 2 June, 20.35



drama film adaptations of several short stories by Charles BukowskiBy Dominic Derudere Illustrated with a great sense of raw poetry. It follows Harry’s life in three episodes: as a child (a very young Geert hunnerts), as a spry teen and as a drunken adult (twice Josh DePauw,



‘Kong: Skull Island’ ★★★☆☆

Play4, Friday 2 June at 8:35 PM



DRAMA The only really good film in the so-called Monsterverse (see also ‘Godzilla’), it rests mainly on a phenomenal idea: ‘King Kong’ as a Vietnam film. director Jordan Vogt-Roberts Mustard taken from ‘Apocalypse Now,’ but also pays loving homage to the original.



‘La Hai’ ★★★★☆

NPO 3, Friday June 2, 22.08



by drama debut film Matthew Kassovitzwhich depicts a day in the life of three youths (of whom Vincent Castle) follows in the ban of Paris. Intense, hypernervous cinema, energetically shot in contrasting black and white. Snapshot of a confrontation that, almost thirty years later, never seems to get old.



‘As Good As Possible’ ★★★☆☆

VTM 3, Friday 2 June, 22.40



Drama Feel-Good Tragi Comedy by James L. BrooksWhy Jack Nicholson Won his third Oscar. He plays Melvin, a station novel writer who suffers from every phobia under the sun but ends up falling in love with a waitress. Helen Hunt, Airy, charming and with heart in the right place: that’s all it should be.





‘A Few Good Men’ ★★★½☆

VTM, Saturday 3 June, 22.30



drama script writer Aaron Sorkin He achieved success with this courtroom drama based on his play. Two constables are on trial for the murder of a colleague. Tom Cruise They should be protected. Dialogues are meant to invite and direct Rob Reiner Directing with old-world elegance.



‘Purple Rain’ ★★★☆☆

BBC 2, Saturday 3 June, 1.15



DRAMA This semi-autobiographical film about the life of an artist who seems to Prince Really cool, or have the music and posters become immortal? Especially the latter, but Rajkummar’s charisma makes it a must-see curiosity.



‘Casino’ ★★★★☆

Play6, Sunday 4 June, 20.25



drama by gangster epic Martin Scorsese About a handful of mobsters who control Las Vegas in the 1970s. Clearly made as a counterpart to “Goodfellas,” with the same preference for voice-overs, wildly rotating cameras, and brutal violence. A brilliantly organized cocaine rush of a movie.



‘Cruel Intentions’ ★★★☆☆

VTM 4, Tuesday 6 June, 14.15



Modern adaptation of the drama ‘Les Liaisons Dangereuses’, with Ryan Phillippe And Sarah Michelle Gellar As stepbrother and sister who play perverted sex games at the expense of virgin victims reese witherspoon And Selma Blair, A pulpy, silly but entertaining flashback to the late 90s.





‘Casuals of War’ ★★★½☆

VTM 4, Tuesday 6 June, 20.35



Drama Michael J. Fox changed adult roles in this Vietnam drama from Brian De PalmaBased on true facts. He plays the only soldier in the platoon who refuses to participate in the gang rape of a Vietnamese girl. excellent explanation too Sean Penn as a gang motivator.



‘Hustlers’ ★★★☆☆

Play5 Thursday, June 8 at 8:35 PM



Drama Jennifer Lopez stars in her best role since ‘Out of Sight’ as Ramona, the leader of a coterie of strippers who drug and cheat their clients. Crime, women empowerment Or both, who’s to say? Entertaining film that proves La Lopez can still swing impressively on a pole at age 50.