Humor was found in these films even in times of war.

jojo rabbit

american director taika waititi 2019 featured a young German man: Johannes “Jojo” Betzler alone. He’s barely 10 years old but already stepping firmly hitler youthof which he is a member. Because he has no friends, he invents an imaginary comrade in brown shorts and a brushed moustache, who looks exactly like him. Adolf Hitler seem. However, her whole world is turned upside down when Jojo learns that her single mother is a jewish girl Helps to hide. While her crazy imaginary boyfriend urges her to cheat on the girl, Jojo is torn between her mother and her love. national socialism, also in this sarcastic print Flemish Connection, ‘Jojo Rabbit’ is based on the New Zealand author’s novel ‘Caging Skies’ Christine Luenens, Although the author was born in the US state of Connecticut, she has a Flemish father and grandfather. His grandfather was imprisoned as a forced laborer in Germany during World War II.

inglorious Bastards

Quentin Tarantino’s films may not sound like comedies to many, but with prints like ‘Inglourious Basterds’, which sarcastically takes cues from World War II history, there really is a lot to laugh about. The film follows a French-Jewish owner of a cinema (Melanie Laurent) who has a plan high nazi to kill, of a killing squad jewish american soldiers which is every German soldier’s nightmare and hans landa (Christoph Waltz), the SS colonel who hunts them down. Trying to speak Italian to Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) parody of propaganda films With that dazzling, grotesque and typically Tarnino-esque violence with which Nazi officials are destroyed like weeds: those who don’t have a weak stomach will be blown to pieces by ‘Inglourious Basterds’, even if it’s a traditional Don’t be a comedy. ‘Inglourious Basterds’ is available now in the PickX VOD catalog.



good Morning Vietnam

‘Good morning, Vietnam!’ shout, with what radio man Adrian Kronauer Greeting his audience every morning in Saigon during the Vietnam War is etched in everyone’s memory. In this classic, mourned robin williams Armed Forces Radio Saigon DJ’s role during the Vietnam War. With his unique enthusiasm, Cronauer provided a bit of color in the gray daily reality of war. young williams has a lot improvised Ridiculous situations arose during and during the recording. they were nominated for a reason best actor oscar,



la vita e bella

This gripping war comedy marked the biggest breakthrough in the Italian actor’s career Roberto Benigni, He wrote and directed the film and also starred in Guido Orefice, Guido is a Jewish Italian who, in the first half of the film in the late 1930s, uses a grand romantic gesture to snatch the woman of his dreams, Dora – played by Benigni’s wife – from an arranged marriage to a fascist. Is. They open a bookstore together and have a son, Giosue, but then World War II breaks out and the north of Italy is occupied by the Germans. The Nazis deported Guido, his son and his uncle concentration camp, Dora voluntarily follows them. At the camp, Guido assures Giosue that it is all just a Play Is. If he follows the rules, he gets points, and if he gets a thousand, he wins a tank. Through humor and play, he makes life bearable even in humiliating situations. ‘La Vita a Bella’ is one of the funniest movies Sometimes. The way Benigni injects humor into one of the most horrific chapters in our history, while also not shying away from capturing heart-wrenching scenes, has earned his film international acclaim. It resulted in at least seven Oscar nominations. Benigni was personally nominated for statuettes in the categories of Best Director and Best Actor in a Leading Role. He eventually won that second category.



war dogs

based on true facts‘War Dogs’ is the story of two twenty year old friends (Jonah Hill and Miles Teller) living in Miami during the first Iraq War. They are still trying to profit from a relatively unknown government initiative; Small businesses can bid for US military contracts. They start small, but the amounts add up quickly. When they’re about to make a deal, they both get very heated 300 million dollars Arming the Afghan army. A deal that brings them into contact with some very questionable parties, the most important of which is the US government. Watch ‘La Grande Vaudroil’ tonight at 8:50PM on VRT1 or wherever you are via pickx.bay Or the PickX app.