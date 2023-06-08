Hundred Years Gas | Time

In addition to the Roland-Garros tennis tournament and the Champions League final, this weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans also features a full sporting classic dating back 100 years.

Why do car racers always give each other champagne showers when they win a race? The tradition dates back to the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans, when Swiss winner Jo Siffert accidentally sprayed champagne on spectators when the cork unexpectedly popped out of the bottle. Since then, Siefert’s intonation has become the starting signal for the winning party in almost every game.

There’s no doubt that more bottles of Champagne will be broken when the 24 Hours of Le Mans begins this weekend. The legendary car race is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

244,000 The 24 Hours of Le Mans attracted more than 244,000 spectators last year and was broadcast in 196 countries.

The Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), a club of car manufacturers and enthusiasts, first organized a competition in 1923 to promote the development of new technology that could advance the automotive industry. Meanwhile, the endurance race at the Circuit de la Sarthe, where teams of three drivers must cover the greatest possible distance in 24 hours, has become one of the most famous car races in the world.

The fact that the ACO, which still organizes the 24 Hours of Le Mans, has also managed to attract the jet set over the years has only made the car race more popular. Since 1949, there has been a tradition for famous actors or politicians to launch the contest. As a result, Le Mans is inextricably linked with icons such as Steve McQueen, Alain Delon or Brad Pitt. This year, basketball legend LeBron James will wave the starting flag.

