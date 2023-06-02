Hundreds killed in train accident in India

Hundreds of people died in a train accident in eastern India. About 30 people were killed and over 300 were injured. Two passenger trains and a freight train were involved in the incident.

Several coaches of the passenger train derailed after the goods train collided. The trains would terminate on a separate track. Another train would then collide with those coaches and partially derail itself. It happened near the city of Balasore, located in the state of Odisha.

People are still trapped and a massive rescue operation has been launched. Dozens of ambulances have been sent to the crash site, as well as rescue teams from several cities. Many injured have been taken to hospitals for treatment. Some Indian media report that the death toll is above fifty.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on Twitter that his thoughts are with the families involved. According to him, “all possible help” is being given to the victims. The government will give money to the injured and their families.