Hundreds of Congolese medical students, survivors of 2019 purge, leave Cuba

A group of 274 Congolese doctors trained in Cuba returned to that country after graduationJust over a quarter of the approximately 1,000 who were studying medicine at the time In 2019, a revolt broke out in Havana demanding better conditions for scholarships and late stipend payments. It ended with the expulsion of over a hundred people.

According to the official Prensa Latina report, graduates, mostly general practitioners and technicians, They will now begin the preparation phase in hospitals in their countryWhere they can gain experience before being hired and officially appointed.

According to Congolese media Brezza’s JournalThe Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Technological Innovation, Delphine Edith Emmanuel, together with the Director of the Cabinet of the Minister of Health and Population, Jean-Ignace Tendelet, welcomed him upon his arrival on 31 December.

The boss “reassured” them, the report said: “I would like to assure you that all arrangements are being made for your professional integration,” she said, allaying recent graduates’ fears of not being able to get jobs as soon as possible. Said referring to. As much as possible.

According to Congolese media, The national government sent more than 1,000 medical students to Cuba between 2013 and 2014. So that the shortage of health workers can be met. The first group of graduates returned to the country in 2020.

Congolese students were at the center of the April 2019 uprising at the University of Medical Sciences in Havana.Dozens of them demanded payment of outstanding stipends from their country’s government.

Mass protests ended after intervention by Cuban police and special troops.Who used force and firearms against unarmed civilians, as reported through social networks.

Later, The Cuban Ministry of Health (MINSAP) declared that these “indisciplines will not be allowed”. And that “appropriate measures will be adopted in accordance with existing law” on the island, leading to the decongestion of the island.

In June of that year, as Andrea Ngombet, global coordinator of Sasoufit, a civil society organization dedicated to promoting the rule of law and democracy in the Republic of Congo, told DIARIO DE CUBA, The 112 students arrested by the authorities were deported to their home countries in May.

According to Ngombet, the Congolese government sent police and secret service members to Cuba to rescue the students.

A Congolese source in Havana said this Cuban authorities will be obliged to respect the Geneva Convention and avoid deportation, given the danger that students face in Congo. However, the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel agreed to expel them.

Ngombet criticized, “It is a shame for Congo and Cuba.”

Sassofit’s global coordinator said the student protest movement in Cuba had split due to political pressures. As of March 2019, Congolese students in Cuba had accumulated 27 months of arrears in their scholarship payments, but following the demonstrations they were paid 12 months.

“The fear is that once the students are in Congo, they will be lost and the government will brush it off by saying it doesn’t know where they are,” warned Ngombet.

Apart from the rebels, Havana and Brazzaville would have agreed to send back other scholarship recipients for recording “poor academic results”.

Hundreds of foreign students of various specialties study in Cuba, many of them on scholarships paid by the governments of their countries. This is a significant infusion of resources for the governance of the island.