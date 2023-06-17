Hundreds of fans already waiting in a heat of blood for Beyonce’s concert

Hundreds of Beyonce fans were already waiting at the Johan Cruijff Arena in late Saturday morning for the American singer to perform there. The first fans were in the stadium at 06:00. The concert begins at 8:00 p.m.

Waiting fans are given numbers so that they can reclaim their place in the queue should, for example, they need to go to the toilets. According to number 23 fan Paul Baerwijk, the atmosphere is good. “Most people are well prepared for the heat,” he says. “Everyone has brought umbrellas and water.”

fans from all over the world

Sometimes there is singing. When the sound check sounds from the arena, cheers go up from the line. Many fans have expensive standing tickets and want to be as far in front of the stage as possible. According to Berewijk, it is striking how many international fans are already in line: “They are people from all corners of the world: Brazil, Cyprus, England. People who are part of the tour and have already seen the concert several times. .

sunday show number two

The American superstar will headline her Renaissance Tour on Saturday and Sunday at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The concerts attract around 50,000 visitors a day.

Image: Getty Images