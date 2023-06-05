Hundreds of passengers stranded, Harry Styles fans spend the night in Zigo Dome

June 05, 2023 at 05:41 pm

Around 500 spectators at a Harry Styles concert had to wait at the Ziggo Dome from Sunday to Monday night until they could go home. According to NS, concert-goers could temporarily go to the Zigo Dome because of a fault that halted train traffic around Amsterdam on Sunday evening and which will continue into the night from Sunday to Monday.

Also in the area around the Johan Cruz Arena, where Harry Styles performed on Sunday evening, several groups of people were still lined up in the street around 1:00 p.m. waiting for transportation home. It is estimated that there are also a few hundred people.

Due to the train failure, many visitors to Harry Styles’ concert had to seek alternative transportation. Water is distributed around midnight at the entrance of Jigo Dome. People can also sit there on the chairs and charge their phones. Although there is no room for all, some people sit on the floor.

“We still have a long time to wait and we have a long way to go,” say eighteen-year-olds Ressa and Liske, who have to return to Leeuwarden. They first have to wait till they are picked up and then go home. They say that despite all the problems the two had a great time.

Passengers are also stranded in Utrecht

A few hundred train passengers were also stranded at Utrecht Central Station as no trains were running. A spokesman for the Utrecht security area said that night shelters have been arranged for these people.

After some time, many passengers were able to arrange for alternative transport. But at least a hundred failed to do so. They can go to the night shelter at Jarbeur near the station. People are being taken there, the security area reports.