Hundreds of passengers stranded, Harry Styles fans spend the night in Zigo Dome

June 05, 2023 at 05:41 pm

Around 500 spectators at a Harry Styles concert had to wait at the Ziggo Dome from Sunday to Monday night until they could go home. According to NS, concert-goers could temporarily go to the Zigo Dome because of a fault that halted train traffic around Amsterdam on Sunday evening and which will continue into the night from Sunday to Monday.

