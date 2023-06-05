Hundreds of passengers stranded, Harry Styles fans take shelter in Zigo Dome Interior

June 05, 2023 at 05:41 pmUpdate: 34 minutes ago

Nearly five hundred spectators at Harry Styles’ concert at the Johan Cruz Arena last night had to wait at the Zigo Dome until they could go home. Concert-goers were only able to stay temporarily at the Zigo Dome because of a breakdown in rail traffic around Amsterdam on Sunday evening. According to NS, the outage will continue for some time.

