Hundreds of passengers stranded, Harry Styles fans take shelter in Zigo Dome Interior

June 05, 2023 at 05:41 pmUpdate: 34 minutes ago

Nearly five hundred spectators at Harry Styles’ concert at the Johan Cruz Arena last night had to wait at the Zigo Dome until they could go home. Concert-goers were only able to stay temporarily at the Zigo Dome because of a breakdown in rail traffic around Amsterdam on Sunday evening. According to NS, the outage will continue for some time.

Also in the area around Johan Cruyff Arena, several groups of people were still sitting and standing in the street around 1:00 am waiting for transportation home. It is estimated to be several hundred people.

Due to the train failure, many visitors to Harry Styles’ concert had to seek alternative transportation. Water was distributed around midnight at the entrance of Zigo Dome. People could also sit there on the chairs and charge their phones. Although there was not room for all, some sat on the floor.

Eighteen-year-old Ressa and Liske said, “We still have a long way to go and we have a long way to go.” The women had to wait until they were picked up and then had to go home. He said that despite all the problems, the two had a great time.

Passengers are also stranded in Utrecht

A few hundred train passengers were also stranded at Utrecht Central Station as no trains were running. A spokesman for the Utrecht security area said that night shelters have been arranged for these people.

After some time, many passengers were able to arrange for alternative transport. But at least a hundred failed to do so. They could go to a night shelter at Jarbeur near the station.