‘Hunger Games’ actress says she was raped during filming

The “Hunger Games” quadrilogy was one of the great successes of American cinema at the beginning of the 21st century. Adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ books, the work tells the story of a dystopian future where poor people are forced to participate in a reality show where the prize is to stay alive. The “Hunger Games” are a delight for the small elite who live in collusion with the tyrannical Snow government.

And this week, one of the actresses who made up the cast of “The Hunger Games” made a revelation that shook the cinematographic mainstream. Jena Malone, who played Johanna Manson in the quadrilogy, revealed through her social networks that she was raped during the recordings.

In the publication, Jena Malone appears in a plantation in the South of France and, according to her, it was the record of the end of the recordings of “The Hunger Games”. “She was grateful for the project, dealing with the end of a bad relationship and being sexually abused by someone I worked with while shooting the movie.”

“Even though this time in Paris was extremely difficult for me, I was going through a bad breakup and I was also sexually abused by someone I worked with, I was so grateful for this project, the people I became close to and this incredible role. that I played”, reveals Jena.

Elsewhere in the publication, Jena states that she would not want her experience with “The Hunger Games” to be linked to sexual violence. “I wish it wasn’t tied to such a traumatic event for me, but that’s the real wildness of life I guess. How to keep chaos with beauty. I’ve worked hard to heal and learn, through restorative justice, how to do it. peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself,” he said.

Finally, Jena says that it is still difficult to talk about “The Hunger Games” to feel “the sharpness of that moment”, but says that she is ready to go through it and regain joy and fulfillment.

Jena Malone participated in “The Hunger Games – Catching Fire”, which is the second chapter of the cinematographic quadrilogy starring Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss Everdeen), Josh Hutcherson (Peta Mellark), Liam Hemsworth (Gale Hawthorne), Elizabeth Banks (Effie Trinket), Woody Harrelson (Haymitch) and Stanley Tucci (Caesar Flickerman).