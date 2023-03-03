Hunter Schafer, star of the series ‘Euphoria’, appears as a redhead at a fashion event – ​​Metropolitana FM

Visual change! Transgender actress and model Hunter Schaferwho is naturally blonde, decided to go radical and dyed her hair red.

+ Billboard Women In Music 2023: Lana Del Rey, Rosalía and more singers are present at the event

The interpreter of the character Jules in ‘Euphoria’super popular series from HBO, attended the CDGA Awards 2023 – an annual awards dedicated to honoring and celebrating designers who have contributed to fashion – and drew attention for its new look.

Hunter shared photos from the event on his Instagram profile. on Wednesday night (1)wearing a dress prada and oozing elegance.

In the comments, fans raved about the new redhead of the moment: “Wonderful”, “Love the red hair”, “How beautiful, I love the new hair”, “Perfect”, “Goddess”they said.

See how she looks now:

See More

And as it was before:

See More

See More

Zendaya will earn millionaire value to act in the 3rd season of ‘Euphoria’

zendaya renewed the contract with the series ‘Euphoria’ and the value of the fee that the actress receives has increased. The production is going into the 3rd season and the artist, who plays the character Rue, should receive about U$ 2 million (R$ 10 million in the current exchange rate) per episode, according to the Puck News website.

In this third season, in addition to being the protagonist of the series, Zendaya will also be a producer. Production is underway, but no release date has yet been set. The prediction is that the new season of ‘Euphoria’ will be released next year, in 2024.

See More

Stay on top of all the news about celebrities, fashion and beauty:

+ Brunna Gonçalves, Gkay and more celebrities attend the award ceremony in Rio de Janeiro; see photos

+ Gisele Bündchen reveals details of her healthy life: “Far beyond diets and exercises”

+ In a transparent tank top, Isis Valverde and more celebrities rocked Paris Fashion Week 2023