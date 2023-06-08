If you love visiting platforms like MyTheresa, Farfetch or Net-a-Porter, chances are you’ll love the brand hunja ji Have you ever seen passing by? This swimming costumeThe brand has been popular among fashion lovers for years, but is also regularly seen with celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, and even Hailey Bieber. Now It’s Finally Here: The British Brand Has Teamed Up With Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Beauty Brand Rose IncAnd created the bathing suit of our dreams.

These Bathing Suits Are So Good You Can Wear Them As A Top >

everyone tries to get a swimsuit

Rose Inc. is some new beauty brand Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and is known for its patented formulas Bioengineered Plants and safe, sustainably sourced materials. Hunza ji, on the other hand, was already very popular in the 90s, when Julia Roberts wore one of the items in Pretty Woman.

The entire collection features two swimsuits and one bikini, each of which comes in three colors. All items are made from Hunza G’s signature crinkled (in a good way), stretch fabrics that work wonders for your figure. inspired by Rose Ink Cream Blush Refillable Cheek & Lip Colors & Solar CollectionThese limited edition pieces include trendy silhouettes in coral, red and cream.

Believe it or not, the brand only has one size fits all because of the fine ingredients. Our favorite bathing suit – and many others – comes in the perfect silhouette, belted up straps and signature Crinkle™ Scissorer-Material. With her huge Instagram reach, it’s no surprise that Hunza ji trusts Rosie when it comes to style. And now we are too.

shop flattering swimsuits