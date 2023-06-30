Hwa Sa officially (and in front of thousands of fans) signs a contract with P Nation

K-pop group Mamamoo’s Hawa Sa left agency RBW Entertainment earlier this week. Meanwhile, she’s already found a new agency. The singer (prestigiously) signed a contract with PSY’s agency, P NATION.

After Whee in 2021, Hwa Sa also decided to leave the agency RBW Entertainment earlier this week. The popular singer will remain a member of Mamamoo and will therefore still be heard on songs with the rest of the group. Meanwhile, Hwa Sa has already signed a new contract.

mamamoo

Mamamoo made his debut on 18 June 2014 with the single Mister. Unclear, With this, the four-piece group quickly showed themselves to be a vocally strong group. something for which he is still known today. Mamamoo’s Greatest Hits Selfish, gogobebe And hip, In addition, the members also tied the knot with their solo songs. Mamamoo also won its first edition in 2019 queendomreality show in which various girl groups and solo artists compete against each other.

In 2021, Whee In has already decided to exchange RBW Entertainment for the agency THEL1VE. She also emphasized that she would remain a member of Mamamoo. He fulfilled his promise by being a part of the albums ‘I Say Mamamoo: The Best’ and ‘Mike On’. And now news is that Hwasa has also left RBW Entertainment, but remains a part of Mamamoo.

air like

Hwa Sa has among others Condemnation, My And i am b He already has several successful singles to his credit. In addition, Hwa Sa also released an official collaboration with Dua Lipa. this was the new version of the song Physical From Dua Lipa.

And soon we can probably expect more solo work from Hwa Sa. In an official statement, the agency RBW Entertainment says that the singer will look for other places. “Our exclusivity contract with Hwa Sa has recently expired. After extensive discussions with Hwa Sa, we have decided to make the most of our beautiful time together.” In the statement, RBW Entertainment also clarified that it will still cooperate with Hwa Sa for matters related to Mamu. Will do

Due to Hwa Sa’s departure, Solar and Moon Byul are the only members of Mamamoo still active under the agency RBW Entertainment. They released their first EP last year as the subunit Mamamoo+.

p nation

On the same day that RBW Entertainment announced that Hwa Sa was leaving the agency, there were already rumors that she was leaving P Nation. The agency is set up in 2018 by PSY who is of course known for his hit films gangam style And That’s That (feat. SUGA of BTS), At that time, P Nation announced that they were in talks with Hwa Sa, but no agreement had yet been reached.

there is now. Because Hawa Sa was present as a special guest during a performance of PSY. And the special can be taken literally here. Hwa Sa took the stage, signed his contract live in front of the fans in attendance and then entered his number My In. Then she also performed a medley of several Mamamoo hits.