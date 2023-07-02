HYBE program ‘RU Next?’ Goes With Looking For A New K-Pop Girl Group

HYBE has announced a new talent show. In ru next? The label would look for a new K-pop group to make their debut under the sub-label Baylift Lab. He is responsible for the label ENHYPEN, which was created in the same way.

from the end of this month you will be in ru next? Can follow how a brand new K-pop group is formed. In the show, female trainees will compete against each other to win a spot in a new girl group that will make their debut under the Bellylift Lab. The contestants have been training with the label for some time now and are now in the final stages of their potential debut.

ru next?

ru next? HYBE has a collaboration with the South Korean channel JTBC. The program will premiere on Friday, June 30 and will consist of ten episodes. One episode will air every Friday at 8:50 pm Korean time, which corresponds to Fridays at 1:50 pm Belgian time.

So this program can be seen as the female equivalent i landtalent show in 2020 in which the boy group ENHYPEN was formed. However, the makers say that it will be a completely different concept. It is not yet known what the name of the new K-pop group will be, when the group will make its debut, and how many members the group will have.

The new group will be Bellift Lab’s first girl group and third girl group to debut under HYBE’s sub-label, following LE SSERAFIM (Pledis) and NewJeans (ADOR). Baylift Lab says that recording of the program has already started.