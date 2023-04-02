Hylissang gives the keys to shine with Pyke

Pyke is one of the newer characters in the position of support of the last years. The mechanics of him being an assassin instead of a tank make him an extremely engaging champion to play, but also a complex one. One of the professionals who has brought the best performance out of him is the support of MAD Lions, Zdravets Galabov «hylissang“: have a win rate 68.6% in 35 games. After one of his matches at the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), the Bulgarian explained what are the keys to shine with the Ripper of the Ports.

For Hylissang, The key concept when playing Pyke is to be very clear that we must play around the jungle. The support of MAD Lions believes that thanks to them you can not miss too many hooks with the champion. Additionally, having a duo constantly roaming Summoner’s Rift can create significant advantages for your team. In short, with the Ripper of the Ports it is necessary to be prepared to coordinate and be mobile -always with coherence- on the map.

However, just as Pyke should be played around the jungler, it should be reversed as well. In this aspect, the two for two confrontation of the bottom lane is decisive. «If your opponents have a support ranged player who isn’t very mobile and doesn’t have good defensive tools like Lulu, you can make a all inbut you have to know what you’re doing. if not, you lose“, Hylissang has stated. With the Harbor Ripper you need to snowball as, by staying behind, you can contribute little as a killer.

Pyke in the current metagame

As of today, Pyke does not have much of a presence in the metagame at a competitive level due to its peculiar characteristics. Only players who have the champion dominated, like Hylissang himself, take him out in certain circumstances to play through the bot lane. However, his case is one of the many where in only queue continues to shine overall. According to data from u.ggcurrently has a win rate of 50.16% and his ban rate is 9.2%.