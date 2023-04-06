HyperX Announces DJ Zedd as Global Ambassador

HyperX, a team at HP Inc. dedicated to gamer peripherals and a leading brand in gaming and eSports products, has just announced DJ, music producer and electronic music composer Zedd as its global ambassador. With the partnership, HyperX becomes the official supplier of audio peripherals and gamer microphones for the artist, who, in turn, will contribute to the design of new equipment for gamers and promote several original products, including customized versions and limited editions. In addition, both parties will bring players and music fans exclusive content and promotional activities, which will be announced soon.

The approach between HyperX and Zedd developed naturally as a result of the artist’s passion for gaming. Zedd has been an avid gamer for years and plays a variety of titles in between his tours and studio sessions.

“HyperX has supported my passion for gaming since we first connected via Twitter several years ago”said Zedd. “The brand’s products are an important part of my gaming lifestyle and I am grateful for their continued support. I look forward to starting our collaboration, which goes much deeper than a typical partnership.”

Since 2002, HyperX has been making gaming more accessible to gamers of all skill levels and styles across multiple platforms through its PC, console and mobile products. In addition to providing products that meet the most diverse needs of gamers, the brand has developed long-term relationships with many famous ambassadors from the fields of culture, entertainment and sport. Based on transparency, innovation and collaboration, the relationship with these ambassadors has helped the brand to bring games to other audiences and consolidate what was once a niche hobby into a widely recognized pastime.

“Over the past two decades, we have grown alongside the games industry, moving from an edgy, niche company to a lifestyle brand”said Dustin Illingworth, manager of influencers and eSports at HyperX. “Zedd is an incredible talent and is recognized not only for his musical contributions, but for his passion for gaming. Together, we intend to show the authentic connection between music and games and bring these worlds even closer.”

As an ambassador for HyperX, Zedd joins a growing roster of international talent that includes more than 25 names, including football player JuJu Smith-Schuster, basketball players Gordon Hayward and Ariel Powers, tennis player Daniil Medvedev, soccer player Dele Alli, professional race car driver Sage Karam, skateboarder Minna Stess, streamer Valkyrae and Tik Tok sensation Bella Poarch. In Brazil, HyperX sponsors soccer player from the Brazilian national team Casemiro, eSports presenter Nyvi Estephan, youtuber Guilherme Damiani and streamer YoDa.