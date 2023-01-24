HyperX presents the ideal setup for this return to school – Technocio

Resuming the school or university routine can be an opportunity to enjoy. Preparing the supplies, the backpack and the books are the prologue of the new stage that is about to begin. Projecting the study space at home or outside it is also part of the preparations. Gaming peripherals are not only a powerful tool on the virtual battlefield, but can also increase the productivity (and enjoyment) of the school year. HyperX presents the essential kit to prepare back to school.

The compact keyboard

The compact form factor of the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 keyboard makes it the perfect companion for studying in the library or lab. At less than 300mm (11.81 inches) in length, it fits into a backpack allowing you to enjoy the tactile feel of HyperX Aqua mechanical keys anywhere you choose to do your homework. If the writing experience is satisfactory, going out to study will not be a heavy task.

The versatile mouse

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless is the lightest wireless mouse available at just 61 grams. With no cables tangling in your backpack, taking it to the study site is as easy as remembering to grab the USB wireless receiver before you head out. With 100 hours of battery life, it’s a great companion for solving a never-ending problem or digital art project.

The most comfortable portable headphones

Did the teacher send an important assignment to do at home? Connecting the HyperX Cloud II Wireless to your PC or laptop will allow you to work and enjoy your favorite music at the same time, even while studying in bed two rooms away. The memory foam and leatherette ear cups allow you to isolate yourself from the world’s distractions while providing the comfort you need to focus on the job at hand.

Ideal online study sessions

When it comes to group work, it is not always possible to meet face to face. Luckily, the HyperX QuadCast S microphone is good for more than just pinpointing enemy positions in a vital phase of a Valorant game.

The QuadCast S microphone ensures clear and crisp voice transmission, whether you’re solving a difficult question with the group or planning the phases and roles of a longer project. The tap-to-mute feature and built-in pop filter make it easy to share ideas regardless of the noise around you.

With 4 polar pattern options, including bidirectional and omnidirectional recording, QuadCast S can even capture multiple people in the same room. If a member is unable to attend the group meeting, the QuadCast S can be configured to convey the thoughts of the rest of the group via voice chat or on a recording to the absent person.

If you’re working on a video project that requires high-quality voice-overs, this microphone is the right piece of equipment for the job.

Without a doubt, this return to school, the HyperX peripherals will become the best ally of the students, helping them on more than one occasion to carry out their school activities and why not also, to enjoy one or another game of Fortnite after finishing school. homework.