HyperX selects the most outstanding video games of 2023 | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

Mexico City, Mexico, January 16, 2023 – Elden Ring is already ancient history. We left the Middle Lands behind and said goodbye to Kratos. 2022 is over, it’s time to look to the future. The new year is full of games for PC and consoles. That’s why HyperX, the gaming peripherals team from HP Inc. and the leading brand in gaming and esportsrescues from this long list the most exciting, innovative, challenging and entertaining video games that will be released in 2023.

Forspoken

After several delays, it looks like Forspoken will finally be ready to run on January 24. Created for PS5, Forspoken is a mix of magically powered parkour and combat as Frey traverses a land of dragons and twisted factions. Transferred to Athia from the real-world New York, Frey is aided by a smart bracelet. There is a demo available on PS5 to give you a first look.

Hades 2

It’s time to test our skills in the underworld again. In Hades 2, Melinoë, the sister of Zagreus, is the protagonist who trains to face Chronos, the Titan of time and father of Hades. Combat will once again be fluid, with plenty of new options to upgrade Melinoë’s various weapons.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake completely overhauls the second installment by Leon S. Kennedy. It seems to stay true to the original overall, but new mechanics include movement while shooting, more interaction with the environment, and the ability to parry knife attacks, even with a chainsaw, if you’re brave enough. . Available March 24.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Time manipulation appears to play a pivotal role in Link’s upcoming open-world adventure, with a backtracking ability needed to reach floating islands resting high in the sky. It seems Nintendo has kept certain interesting elements of this title hidden, with only glimpses available of the green-clad hero with a new arm, the possibility of split timelines, and perhaps even the return of Ganondorf. Available on Switch on May 12.Street Fighter 6

Preconceived ideas about what Street Fighter means must be discarded. The sixth installment will continue with the presence of two colorful characters slapping each other, yes. But building on that familiar foundation is a good handful of new content. The new Drive Gauge allows for new attacks and counters for each character. Street Fighter 6 will be released on June 2.

final fantasy 16

Final Fantasy fans are in for a double dose this year, as the second installment of the FF7 remake is joined by a new mainline installment. On this occasion, the setting is more traditional medieval fantasy than in FF15. Gigantic mother crystals dot the land, granting powerful magical abilities to the societies that have been created around them. It will be possible to venture into Valisthea on June 22.

Starfield

Will Starfield really be released in 2023? You have to be optimistic. Bethesda’s space RPG seems to be on a galactic scale, with over 1,000 planets to visit in a custom ship. Whether you’re up for a fight or befriending interplanetary citizens, Starfield is sure to keep you busy for months.

Hollow Knight Silksong

Silksong is the epic sequel to Hollow Knight, the award-winning action adventure. This adventure includes brand new lands, new powers, and vast hordes of bugs and beasts in which ancient secrets tied to nature and the past can be discovered. Developer Team Cherry has promised that Silksong will arrive in the first half of the year,

Possible surprise hits of 2023 according to HyperX

Of all that 2023 has to offer, HyperX highlights three video games that could become surprise hits,

Wild Hearts (Wild Hearts)

A new twist on the Monster Hunter formula, Wild Hearts is set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan. To take down the powerful Kemono monsters that lurk in the wilds, players will use ingenious Karakuri devices that are part magic and part mechanics. Available from February 16.

Cocoon

From the lead designer of Limbo and Inside, Cocoon is a puzzle game where you take the world on your toes. Several worlds, in fact. Each orb on the shoulders of the protagonist is both a unique power and an entire level that can be entered. Combining worlds and powers will be key to solving the challenges of each orb and being able to face the boss that lurks inside.

Meet your maker (Meet your maker)

Dead By Daylight developer Behavior Interactive is asymmetrical again, but this time the bloodthirsty killer is a level. Half of Meet Your Maker is a dungeon building sim, allowing you to build a tower filled with deadly minions and even deadlier traps. The other half? A sci-fi shooter and slasher. Alone or with a friend, the goal is to see how many runs are enough to reach the genetic material hidden in the center.

