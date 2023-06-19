Hypnotic – Film Newspaper

A cash run As for Ben Affleck, about this weightless nerd’s secret… well… about what? Can you learn to hypnotize?

This craze, is the limit of this kind of filmmaking. Although the degree of contempt of the viewer expressing it is also somewhat comical.

I’m talking about the most recent project that Ben Affleck raves through, hypnotic, an open wound on the resumes of both Affleck and director Robert Rodriguez. A movie that is sometimes a budget version of Christopher Nolan start And Memento wants to be, again, a weak imitation of an M. Night Shyamalan twist, sprinkled lavishly with cheap production design, questionable acting and shoddy writing. With some laugh out loud scenes like cherry on an otherwise fruitless cake.

A futile exercise in futility. The hole in your last doughnut, that’s what the movie is about.

Affleck plays Danny Rourke, a police detective grieving for his missing seven-year-old daughter, Mimi. The film opens with a therapist at a table, where Rourke tells how his daughter was kidnapped when she was inattentive for a second in the park. Moments later, he finds himself in a bank robbery where a typecast William Fichtner is to play a semi-mysterious character (the character’s name is Lev Delrain, a name you immediately know must be an anagram) who only Hypnotizes the audience with a few words (that word in the title being you) and incites all kinds of ramblings, whether with fatal consequences or not. In a bank safe that Rourke opens before Delrine arrives, he finds a photo of his daughter. what is happening here, the viewer must ask. Ominous Shit is written across the film in neon letters.

While you wonder who put together those cheap sets, Rourke summons a fortune teller, Diana (Alice Braga), to one of those sets, who later gains strong hypnotic powers. The funny thing is they don’t even work on Rourke. After Diana and Rourke cripple the film with lengthy revelations on what’s really going on, we understand that a secretive government division with the ominous name of The Division trained people to develop hypnotic powers. trained for. To run the world in secret. Yes, those writers from their imagination.

After a while, the whole thing falls apart from what we thought it would and – ominous music here – the roles are reversed. It all has to do with ‘fabrication’, we learn, the illusion with which our compelling protagonists create a different reality for unsuspecting onlookers.

hypnotic Doesn’t take the viewer seriously even for a second. Supposedly a lot of psychoanalysis about hypnosis lends weight to the film, but it turns out to be just the opposite. The busloads of B-actors don’t help either and the clumsy extras certainly don’t. Characters speak words to other characters, but at least half the time they won’t have said anything. Both the locations and the newly introduced characters create confusion so many times in the second half that it feels like the film is giving the audience a middle finger. It ensures that as an audience you no longer want to invest in anything and this indifference is the final blow to the film.