The film is releasing on June 22 hypnotic Seen in cinemas. Despite the fact that we think highly of actor Ben Affleck, unfortunately we can only conclude that, after the disastrous Gigli Since 2003, this Affleck film has become one of the least successful in recent years.

Danny Rourke

The story is about Detective Danny Rourke. He is determined to find his missing daughter. In the course of this perilous pursuit, he becomes embroiled in an intricate web of crimes that belies reality and forces him to doubt everything and everyone around him.

Actor William Fichtner (Delrayne) in the movie ‘Hypnotic’

Gids.tv rating: ★½

Entertainment Score: 55% | IMDb ★ 5.4

If you decide to buy cinema tickets for this production starring actor Ben Affleck, you can expect a mixed bag of movies. to kidnap and 100,000 times better start, but without dreams. Director Robert Rodriguez took a good look at these predecessors and stole the best elements from them. The story, which is full of unnecessary plot twists, becomes so implausible that it is almost laughable. Plus, Ben Affleck, with his drab acting and bad fake tears, clearly has little desire to make anything of it. Luckily, actor William Fichtner still manages to play a charismatic villain. Remarkably, the ending leads to a hypnotic Part 2, something we think is a very bad idea. One and a half stars

mold

except Ben Affleck (glitter) and Alice Braga (queen of the south) is also William Fichtner (Independence Day: Resurgence) and J. D. Pardo (fast and furious 9) featured in this movie. This production is directed by Robert Rodriguez (sin city,

By 22 June 2023, Film hypnotic Will be seen in Dutch cinemas. Genre: Mystery, Action, Thriller. Duration: 94 minutes.