Hypnotic Review – Review on FilmTotaal

Direction: Robert Rodriguez | landscape: Max Borenstein, Robert Rodriguez | mould: Ben Affleck (Danny Rourke), William Fichtner (Delrayne), Alice Braga (Diana Cruz), Jeff Fahey (Carl), Jackie Earle Haley (Jeremiah), and others | time to play: 93 minutes | Year: 2023

Robert Rodriguez Contributed fearless, from dusk till dawn And sin city, The huge movie lover then exchanged strong submissions (planet Terror, Alita: Battle Angel) with uninspired children’s films (part four Spy Kids, we can be Heroes, Of hypnotic He proves that he still has it.

Danny Rourke looked the other way when he was at the park with his daughter, and she was gone forever. Years later, he still hasn’t gotten over it, but he at least wants to be able to do his job as a detective. One day a report comes that later that day someone will rob the bank. It does, but in a very strange way. Danny goes to investigate and immediately stumbles upon an almost supernatural world he didn’t know existed.

There are those who can say with such conviction that they have won the lottery that others immediately believe it, even if it is not true. That is the power of suggestion. Robert Rodriguez took that fact and turned it into pure fiction. In hypnotic Do some people have the gift of Professor Xavier from the X-Men?

In fact, it’s so hyperbolic that Rodriguez communicates that we shouldn’t take the film too seriously. If the concept doesn’t clear it up yet, sporadically incorrect one-liners will do. Rodriguez’s cinematic sense lives on in the 1980s and 1990s, when over-the-top plots were perfectly acceptable, and he takes you into that world.

even within the reality of hypnotic Some details do not make sense at all. Don’t worry, everything goes right in the end according to the rules of this movie. William Fichtner once again plays the villain named Delrayne, and boy is he hilarious. How far he can go with his powers is unclear, but everything turns out well in the long run.

Robert Rodriguez himself likes to do a lot, he is never just a director. Here again he is the producer, co-writer, co-cameraman and editor. What he likes to do anyway is add special effects from his computer in his basement. does he do that well? Sure. Best liked? No. There are two moments that feel like the house brand version start,

He handed over the background music to his son, Rebel Rodríguez (seen as a boy planet Terror, He’s clearly been exposed to the movies that his father loves; It certainly isn’t a work of plagiarism, but it quickly brings to mind the movies attack in police station area 13, It’s clear that dad is proud of his son’s creation: the music is present more often than necessary.

‘Family’ is not the first theme in his films. This time the love for your child is impossible to erase. It’s not finely detailed and the film doesn’t tinker with it. It is a classic old fashioned adventure with action, humour, drama and twists. Lots of twists. Even during the credits.

Even though this is a wink-wink movie, it seems like Ben Affleck is intentionally not doing his best. Here and there a few sentences come out that make you doubt his acting talent. Rodriguez has never been a director of actors, the scene being his priority. But a little more enthusiasm would have been nice.

hypnotic Rodriguez’s comeback won’t be the beginning, nor is it proof that he’s still capable of making great movies. But it is not a bad film. With the right mindset, it’s an engrossing, simple visual story. Glad there is still room for it in cinema. Such movies usually go directly to the streaming service, if they were made.

