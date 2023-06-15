hypnotic | tv newspaper

A cop grieving his missing daughter investigates a strange bank robbery and stumbles upon the unexpected. ‘Hypnotic’ is an exciting, entertaining and lighthearted film, though it could have probably been more.

Agent Danny Rourke (Ben Affleck) fails to locate his daughter in a moment of inadvertence. She has disappeared without a trace and after a long period of unsuccessful searching and therapy to deal with the grief, he resumes his work. On the first day he immediately experiences something strange. From an observation van, Danny witnesses a bank robbery in which a hypnotist (William Fichtner) commands people. When Danny intervenes and investigates the building, he finds a picture of his daughter in a locker with the mysterious text: ‘Find Lev Delrayne’. What is going on?

puzzle

‘Hypnotic’ starts off at a brisk pace and with enough puzzles to immerse you. What connection could there be between Rourke’s daughter and the hypnotist? During the course of the story more and more questions are raised about what is true and what is not. Various surprises are also presented to the viewer. It makes for an engrossing film that is also a pleasant length of just over an hour and a half. Director Rodriguez (“Spy Kids”, “From Dusk Till Dawn”, “El Mariachi”) proves that a complex story can be squeezed into modest time. On the other hand, “Hypnotic” borrows themes from acclaimed Christopher Nolan titles such as “Memento” and “Inception”. Unfortunately ‘Hypnotic’ fails to match those films. It’s not a new classic, but ‘Hypnotic’ remains catchy throughout.