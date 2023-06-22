I am suffering from shiny skin, how do I fix it?





It’s hot. And our skin notices it too. We produce more sebum, resulting in oily, flaky skin. now we all want one dry skineven one glazed donut skin As Hailey Bieber would say. But looking like you just ran a marathon isn’t something anyone wants. With higher temperatures approaching, these tips and products can help you deal with glowing skin.

That too is part of summer.

With these tips, you can avoid glowing skin in summer

And as all makeup gurus say: You don’t need one. shineExcept one shine,

Care of skin

The foundation of a skincare routine is basically the same throughout the year. However, there are several small adjustments you can make per season. For example, a thick cream is not necessary in summer, although hydration is always important. Don’t forget to exfoliate your skin. Avoid scrubs, as this can damage the skin, resulting in oily skin.

accomplish

Check your makeup products, too. Is Your Foundation Oil Based? Then there is no benefit to the glowing skin. It is better to opt for matte foundation. Powder your makeup as well to prevent shiny skin as much as possible.

oil control paper

You may remember the oil control paper from the past. These are paper towels that absorb excess oil from your skin. It costs only 2 Euro for 50 sheets and you can easily keep it in your bag too.

mattifying primer

A mattifying primer under your makeup can be a huge help in controlling flaky skin. Try this primer from The Ordinary for just €7.95. You apply primer beneath your makeup, resulting in more refined pores and matte skin.

mattifying setting spray

Do you want to keep your skin as matte as possible all day long? Then also add a mattifying setting spray, like the classic one from MAC, at the end of your makeup routine. This Prep + Prime Fix + Mattifying Mist can be used both under and over your makeup.

drink plenty of water

The solution to all the problems is just a tap away. Water. are you dehydrated Then your skin also lacks moisture. As a result, the skin will produce more sebum, which will make the T-zone look crazy again. So: drink enough water and now with these high temperatures some extra.