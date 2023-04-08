“I appreciate the privilege” – SEE

At age 20, singer Tília is born and raised in pop. Her father, Dennis DJ, is one of the most requested producers in the music genre, owner of hits that marked generations and were recorded by artists ranging from Kelly Key to Wesley Safadão. Her mother, Kamilla Fialho, managed the career of the most heard artists in Brazil today and gained notoriety for discovering Anitta. It is natural, therefore, that Tília was also interested in music and can be considered a “nepo baby“ term for the “children of nepotism” in the art industry. Her debut took place during the pandemic and at the end of last year, when restrictions eased, she started playing small shows and releasing singles. Soon, through her mother’s advice and with songs produced by her father, the singer was able to sign a contract with Som Livre.

In an interview with VEJA, the artist told about her career, her first album and the influence of Anitta (who even sued Kamilla Fialho when she decided to break the contract). “She (Anitta) told us to leave what happened behind,” she says. This Thursday, the 6th, Tília launches the romantic ballad Addhis new musical partnership with Whinderson Nunes.

Check out the main excerpts below:

You are the daughter of a musician father and a businesswoman mother, how did you become interested in becoming a singer as well? I always wanted to be a singer, but I was going to wait until I graduated from school to follow that dream. Then came the pandemic and everything happened by accident. I was afraid of how my parents would react, but I started to get even closer to music at home, with the help of my father. When I had already recorded about three songs, my mother took over my career as a manager. When I released the first songs, my father was at home not playing shows. It took me a while to get a taste of the stage.

In your music, Bundled Sale, you answer who criticized you for entering this market just for being the daughter of artists. How do you deal with it? It doesn’t bother me as much these days as it did a few years ago. I’m learning to deal with it and today I prefer to see it differently. I thank God for the privilege of having parents who were able to help me instead of lamenting the criticism of people who think that because I was their daughter I couldn’t be a singer. The letter is an outburst. It’s my response to these people. Instead of replying to comments on social media, I prefer to sing.

Your father was quite young when you and your sister were born. How is your relationship with him? I have an intimacy with my father that many of my friends don’t have with theirs. The question of his close age helps a lot, but he was always a very responsible person. We talked about everything, everything. I don’t have any locks. This helps a lot.

And what did you learn from your mother’s business side? To build an artist you really need the musical part and the business part. They complement each other. My mom tries not to be involved at all, but she can’t. It’s very funny to have my mother as a manager and sometimes we find ourselves confusing the characters. We don’t know if we’re talking like mother and daughter or artist and businesswoman. My mom is the person I trust most in the world and she doesn’t do anything without planning.

What were your musical influences? In Brazil I cannot fail to mention Anitta. She is a reference for being who she is and where she has come. I think Brazilians still have no idea what she is managing to do out there. She is top 1 in my references. I also really like Gloria Groove. I think she’s very authentic and put all her feelings into the music. Abroad, I am inspired by Ariana Grande, Rihanna and Beyoncé.

Curious that you mention Anitta because her mother and Anitta broke the contract in a situation that even involved Justice. How is your relationship with the singer? I’ve known Anitta since I was 7 years old. I lived with her a lot at the beginning of her career. She lived at home and I used to go to her house a lot. She and I went to Disney together for the first time. When the breakup happened, I really lost all contact. I was very sad. I recently met her at a concert in Rio de Janeiro. I didn’t know how my reaction would be because nothing was planned. But I was very happy because she came to talk to me, she treated me very well, she said I was big, beautiful. She told us to put what happened behind us. It was a relief for me to know that everything was fine and that what happened was really behind me.