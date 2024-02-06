“I can introduce you to Rihanna

Popular American rapper Rick Ross has assured Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy that he can arrange a virtual or physical meeting and collaboration between him and pop star Rihanna “this week”.

On Saturday February 3, 2024, the two artists spoke live on Instagram after the American expressed interest in working with Stonebwoy for his next African project.

When the boss of Maybach Music Group asked Stonebwoy what his dream collaboration was, he replied: ” At the moment it should be you and on the female side, it should be Rihanna or Taylor Swift ,

To this, Rick Ross responded by replying: ” Rihanna, we can do that this week.

And the only reason I’m not going to say that tonight is because I have another dinner. I’ve been celebrating my birthday all week, brother ,

Under the pseudonym Ricky Rosé, he emphasized his commitment to ensure a collaboration between Stonebwoy and Rihanna.

, I’ll just tell you, we’ll do it », the American rapper added.

Rick Ross has done several collaborations with Rihanna, including the Cake Remix and the Pour It Up Remix.

Stonebwoy’s international collaborations include work with Sean Paul (Most Original) and Beenie Man (Suga), Shaggy (My Sound), Keri Hilson (Nominate), Stormzy (Life & Money) and Angelique Kidjo (Manodzi).

Remember that he also collaborated with the famous Togolese singer Santrino Raphael; A song that forced many people to dance.

