A mistake by the Galician when talking about Pau Gasol caused a conflict between the ‘streamers’

Ibai Plains and elXokas They have become involved in a confrontation that began after an error by the second. The ‘streamer’ spoke in one of his live broadcasts about Pau Gasol and he was wrong when giving certain information: “Currently and in recent years he has been playing in the lakers“. Shortly after he was surprised to read aloud the comment of one of his followers, who corrected him: “He hasn’t been in the Lakers for 10 years“.

“How? What do you say? What the hell do you say? What team was he on in North America, in the nba competing?”, the Galician reacted. After realizing his blunder, he released: “Holly, well I thought I had been in the lakers until it was gone. I am very disconnected from the nba, the truth. It is that you cannot see everything, I am with other things and I do not see NBA. I’ve never liked the NBA very much“.

The Basque shared this moment with his audience in twitch and noted: “The end of this clip it’s completely surreal“. He couldn’t help but laugh when he saw how his professional partner got confused and ended up expressing that the American basketball league didn’t interest him.

the laughs of plains they did not sit well with elXokaswho later showed his anger: “I don’t know what’s funny. It’s just that I guess stupid people find it funny when a guy smarter than them and with more knowledge than them doesn’t know about a field that they know about. That must be why… The gang makes fun of the fact that he doesn’t know about the NBA. I don’t understand“.

Ibai He also saw this video and reacted to his anger, making it clear that he was tired of this type of conflict. “We are going crazy. I can’t take it anymore, this is my limit“.

This new confrontation between the two stars of ‘streaming’ adds to a discussion that they had held live after participating in the event Squid Craft Games 2. The Galician complained that the most expert in Minecraft they had been unkind to the newbies.

plains disagreed with him and explained why he had been beaten in the competition: “Stop treating this like it’s something absolutely fundamental in the world. You’ve gone to the middle, you’ve gone a little smarthas caught you elrichMC and it has blown you up… Do not say now ‘it is that you have to see all the points of view'”. elXokas insisted: “I felt abused“.