“I did everything I had to do”

The time of starring in Marvel movies has come to an end for Scarlett Johansson. In an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow on “The Goop Podcast,” the actress shared that she has no plans to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she debuted 13 years ago as Black Widow.

“Doing ‘Avengers’ was a lot of fun. I was like 26. I was single and it was fun,” Johansson recalled of her second film in the franchise, describing it as “adult summer camp.” Paltrow shared the same sentiment, describing it as “fun to be in something that resonated so deeply culturally”. The actress was Pepper Potts in the “Iron Man” films – Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow was introduced in “Iron Man 2” (2010).

Asked by Paltrow if she had ended her history with Marvel, Johansson confirmed. “The chapter is over. I’ve kind of done everything I had to do. Also, to go back and play a character over and over again like that, over the course of a decade, is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

When Johansson asked Paltrow the same question, the actress replied, “I guess so. I mean, I didn’t die, so they can still call me.”

Johansson’s Black Widow died in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), but returned to the film dedicated to telling the story of Natasha Romanoff, set before her death.

Despite this, there are strong rumors that the actress will participate in a series called “Nomad”, which will also bring back Steve Rogers lived by Chris Evans.

It is worth remembering that, in November 2021, Kevin Feige – the big boss of Marvel – commented that he was working on a “top secret project” with Johannson, but that it would not be a new Black Widow film. It could be this series.

