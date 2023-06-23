



We know Kendall Jenner as the second youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Although the model looks like she’s made for the spotlight, she hasn’t been able to settle down for long. Kendall was born with fame, but would have preferred to be different.

Kendall now not only has a famous family, but also a famous boyfriend. without turning the conversation into a spicy partyexplains in an open conversation with Kendall Wall Street Journal magazine About her troubles in a family built on fame.

Kendall Jenner: ‘I didn’t feel at home in my family’

Kendall Jenner has been famous for over half her life. she was only 11 years old then keeping up with the Kardashians was in the making and has since made a life in the limelight. She’s not complaining, it’s given her a huge privilege, but it seems like she’s really not happy with the role fame has played in her life.

“Since I was really young, I felt out of place in my family” successful model explains Wall Street Journal magazine. He continues: “I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life. I’m not made for fame by any means…. I’m no good at it. I do it, and I’ve learned to do it.”

With an older sister like Kim Kardashian, it might come as a bit of a shock if you’re not a fan of the paparazzi. “It took me about 20 years to be like, well, I guess I’m getting used to it now and it’s okay and I get it. And Kim’s like, ‘I just go to Robertson’s to be photographed. Kitson used to go near…’ I think she was made for this life.

Kendall says she feels more like a Jenner than a Kardashian. “I obviously understand that I fall under the Kardashian sisters’ umbrella. It’s just weird to me… because I’m just like my dad in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion.